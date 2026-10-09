Reid Detmers Contract Extension: Projecting the Price Tag for the Angels’ Ace

Angels left hander Reid Detmers is pitching like an ace and two years away from free agency. He is firmly in prime territory for a long term extension if the Angels believe he is a building block for the future. The 2020 first round pick is 27 years old and in the thick of his prime, so buying out his two remaining arbitration years and first few free agent years would be both

Understanding Reid Detmers' Current Contract and Arbitration Status

Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, players with three or more years of MLB service time are no longer bound by minimum wage. The player and club will negotiate salaries on a one year term and if the two sides are unable to come to an agreement.

Reid Detmers went all the way to an arbitration hearing with the Angels last season and was ultimately assigned a very team friendly $2.625 million. His team had filed a request for $2.925 million but the Angels were able to convince the arbitrator to accept their number. That was under the previous front office and ownership group but it does set the stage for Detmers team and the Angels having history squaring off over money.





This season Detmers is projected to triple is 2026 pay and land a one year deal worth about $7.5 million. If he has another good year in 2027, the Angels could pay him at least double that in 2028. So, for the sake of this exercise, it is safe to assume Detmers has about $20 to $25 million headed his way if he does not sign an extension.

Comparable MLB Pitcher Extensions to Guide the Angels' Negotiations

Several other quality pitchers with two years remaining before free agency have signed extensions with their teams in recent years. Doing so at this stage ensures the player generational wealth while still providing some savings for the team. Two years away from free agency is a bit of a sweet spot for both sides as they each have some leverage but also plenty of reason to work out a deal.

Mitch Keller (Pittsburgh Pirates) - 5 years $77 million ($15.4m AAV)

Jul 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keller signed in February 2024. He had already agreed to a $5.44M single-year contract for his second year of arbitration, meaning the extension bought out his final two years of arbitration and his first three years of unrestricted free agency.







Like Detmers, Mitch Keller was a highly talented, former top prospect who had experienced major rocky stretches early in his career before putting together a stellar breakout season to earn the contract. This is an incredibly accurate baseline for a mid-tier "ace" extension.







Pablo López (Minnesota Twins) 4 years $73.5 million ($18.3m AAV)





Sep 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) throws to the Cleveland Guardians in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

López signed in April 2023. He was making $5.45M in his second year of arbitration and was exactly two years away from hitting the open market. The contract bought out his final arbitration season and three years of free agency.





Pablo López signed this immediately after showing frontline, elite starter stuff following a trade. If Detmers' agent argues that his 2026 breakout (211 strikeouts, 3.35 ERA) proves he is a true front of the rotation cornerstone rather than just a solid mid-rotation piece, they will use López's $18.3M+ average salary as a baseline for their client.





Kyle Bradish (Baltimore Orioles) 5 years $77 million ($15.4m AAV)





Sep 6, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish (38) pitches in the second inning against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradish signed his extension in September 2026. The contract buys out his final two years of arbitration and his first three free-agent seasons.







This is the most recent market setter for right now. Kyle Bradish is a high-strikeout righty who established himself as a legitimate ace. Because this deal is fresh on the books heading into the winter, Detmers' camp will almost certainly point to Bradish's $18M AAV and $90M total guarantee as the benchmark for a 5-year contract

Bradish, however, has had significant arm injuries while Detmers has remained healthy. His agents will point out his durability to request more money while the Angels can point to a less consistent track record as a starter.

Projecting the Price Tag: What Will a Long-Term Extension Cost?

Reid Detmers giving a young fan a fist pump after tossing him soft toss. | Jeff Joiner

In baseball the next contract signed is typically a little be larger than the previous contract that was signed. With the ink barely dry on Bradish's extension it sets a really great platform for discussions on a contract for Detmers.

The mere fact Detmers has avoided Tommy John surgery and remained healthy should give him a leg up on Bradish. Add in the fact he is coming off a higher platform salary than Lopez and he should eclipse the Twins right hander as well.

Overall, a 5 year contract worth a total of $100 million is very reasonable for both sides. It would ensure Detmers a life changing sum of money while the Angels lock in five years of production at a very reasonable rate.

At a going rate of about $10 million per WAR on the free agent market, Detmers would need to average 2 WAR per season to live up to the contract and as long as he stays healthy that should not be difficult. In 2026 Detmers produced 4.2 bWAR and 4.9 fWAR. With a couple of good early years, the Angels could some out well ahead on that extension and Detmers has a pile of money.

The fans are also big winners. Detmers is a joy to watch on the mound and is a tremendous person in the community. Ideally the Angels decide to lock down their homegrown burgeoning ace with an extension similar to the 5 year $100 million sum outlined in this article.