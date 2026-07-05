Mike Trout Named 2026 MLB All-Star Ahead of Historic Philadelphia Homecoming Game

Angels icon Mike Trout is headed to Philadelphia for the 2026 All Star Game. Born and raised in south New Jersey, this is a homecoming for Trout who will potentially play in front of family and friends just 45 miles from his hometown of Millville.

This is the 12th All Star Game selection for Mike Trout and the 11th time he has been selected as a starter. Trout has won the All Star Game MVP twice in his career and the AL MVP three times. Mike Trout is only the third AL player to be selected to start 11 All Star Games joining Hall of Famers George Brett and Cal Ripken Jr.

Mike Trout is hoping to return to action this week.

Mike Trout is targeting a return to the Angels lineup sometime this week. He has been on the 10 day injured list since June 17th with a hamstring injury and has been ramping up his activity. Currently he is running at about 85% intensity and reporting no soreness in his leg.

A return to action this week would set the stage for Trout to play in the MIdsummer Classic. The Angels are being cautious with their franchise player, but if Trout gets on the field this week expect him to play in Philadelphia next Tuesday.

How Mike Trout earned his All Star selection.

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the storyline of "local boy does good and comes home for the All Star Game" writes itself, Trout earned his All Star selection with his play on the field. After several injury marred seasons, Mike Trout is back to being Mike Trout in a number of ways.

His .394 on base percentage is 5th in the AL with his 66 walks placing him third. Both is OPS (.866) and runs scored (54) rank 8th in the junior circuit.

And Mike Trout is back in his familiar place, center field. Defensive metrics have not looked favorably on his work in center field, but Trout really is an outfielder this season. Overall, this is the best season baseball fans have seen from Trout in a half decade.

Mike Trout being back on center stage will be a great storyline for the game.

Jun 15, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout slides into home to score against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, the headlines write themselves and Trout returning home will be a featured story as the All Star Game approaches. Not only is the game just 45 miles from his hometown, this All Star Game selection comes after Mike Trout had largely fallen out of public view.

For the past few seasons, the major talking points about the three-time AL MVP shifted from his generational dominance to his numerous injuries. After being limited to just 29 games in 2024 due to a torn meniscus, Trout fought his way back to play 130 games in 2025, though he was mostly used at designated hitter duties to protect his lower body.

Entering the 2026 campaign, the narrative was all about Trout's physical rebound—he completely returned to everyday center field duties, flashing the elite sprint speeds that defined his early career. On Opening Day, Mike Trout reminded Angels fans why they love him when he stole a base, walked twice, and got two hits including a crucial home run.

Coming back from adversity is always a big story in sports. And, given the fact Trout turns 35 next month means that future All Star appearances are not guaranteed.

Mike Trout is one of the good guys in the game. Seeing his talent and trademark smile on the big stage will be good for both Trout and baseball.