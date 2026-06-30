How to Stream Los Angeles Angels Games Without Cable

If you have cut the cord from cable, you can still watch the Angels games this season. Or if you are considering cutting the cord, you can do so without missing Angels games. Here is the ultimate guide to watching the Angels without cable.

All local broadcasts are on Angels.TV

Angels.TV is the new network launched by the Angels prior to the beginning of the 2026 season. Unlike in years past, the network is available through the MLB.TV app as either an addition to a full package or a standalone option.

If you live in the Angels local broadcast area, this is the best option to catch the games with no local blackouts. Prior to the season Angels.TV was offered for $99.99 for the season or $19.99 per month during the season.

MLB.TV is the best option for out of market fans.

There is no need to worry about out of market blackouts if you live out of market. Unless the Angels are the only team you want to watch, picking up the full MLB.TV plan will give access to broadcasts by all 30 teams.

The caveat here is that your local team will face local blackouts on the MLB.TV app. But for only $50 more than just Angels.TV it makes sense to get every team rather than just one.

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Denzer Guzman (23) during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Fubo.TV and DirecTV apps both carry Angels.TV

Fubo is an in market streaming provider that carries Angels.TV on many of its tiers. Simlar to cable, you will need to check your plan to see if it includes the network. Unlike traditional cable, Fubo allows you to login and access your content on any device.

DirecTV primarily operates as an app nowadays and like Fubo carries Angels games on several of its tiers.

Fox 11 and Fox 11 Plus will carry a dozen games this season.

Before the cable boom fans received games over the air using antennas. This season that has come back for the Angels on Fox 11 and Fox 11 Plus. Included in this schedule is all six games of the Freeway Series against the Dodgers which get huge ratings.

Games still scheduled for over the air broadcast in 2026 are matchups against the Yankees and Astros.

Do I need a ton of apps to watch all of the games?



Games that are part of a national broadcast will still be blacked out but those are pretty rare. Apple.TV, Peacock, and NBC each have exclusive rights to select games. Not many of them are Angels games but when the club plays on one of those networks they will not be on Angels.TV.

Yes, if you wish to watch all 162 Angels games you will need to subsribe to at least four streaming services. Apple games are always on Friday nights with NBC airing games on Sunday. Angels appearances on those networks are pretty limited. Even fewer games are likely to end up on Peacock.





