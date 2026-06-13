MrBeast Angels Buyout Rumor Sourced: Why It’s Not Going to Happen

Angels fans would give just about anything for the Angels to have a new owner right now. A mix of hope and desperation can lead to an innocuous social media post turning into a full scale online rumor and some dreams.

That is exactly what has happened this week when a post on X stormed through the Angels baseball newscape that MrBeast (real name Jimmy Donaldson) was interested in buying the Angels. That one spark turned into a full on grass fire across baseball X feeds and Reddit threads.

But, sorry Angels fans, MrBeast is not going to buy the Angels.

It was only one post on X that got this rumor going. Ryan Falla, best known for writing on the blog Angels Win, wrote that there was "some crazy tea" flying around a minor league ballpark. He explained that the tea was MrBeast wanting to buy the Angels.

That is it. That is all it took to start the rumor. A blogger at a minor league park writing a three sentence post on X.

To his credit, Falla said to take the comment "with a grain of salt" and used the term "crazy" to describe the rumor around the ballpark. But still, fans desperate to someday see a winning team climbed on.

Forbes values the Angels at $2.75 billion.

May 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels fans gather outside Angel Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Texas Rangers to protest the Angels team owner Arte Moreno. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Angels carry no debt, play in a large media market that generates millions in TV and ad revenue every year, and have a sweetheart lease with the City of Anaheim on the stadium. With total local revenues estimated at $375 million per year annually the franchise will justify a high price tag.

MRBeast is worth about $2.6 billion.



MrBeast simply can not afford to buy the Angels. At least not on his own. Most estimates place Donaldson's net worth at approximately $2.6 billion; which is less than what the Angels are likely to fetch if sold.





And there is a huge difference between wealth and cashflow. Donaldson often speaks about being cash poor as he constantly reinvests his earnings into his empire. Over the years he has diversified his revenue streams from simply YouTube to a variety of food products and a production studio.

If he was to pull this off, he would need to create an investment group and get heavily financed, Any financial contribution he made to the purchase of the Angels would need to be proceeds of a loan against another of his hard earned assets. That is far from an ideal way to acquire a professional sports teams and he could be nixed by MLB anyway. Remember when the Dodgers sold to an over leveraged Frank McCourt? MLB has really strengthened their stance on owneers carrying debt thanks to that debacle and the Wilpon Group's problems owning the Mets.

Arte Moreno is showing no signs of selling...at least not right now.

Feb 12, 2020; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno looks on during a spring training workout at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Generally speaking, in order to buy something it needs to be for sale. Yes, sometimes overwhelming offers out of nowhere will get the job done but billionaires don't become billionaires by making overwhelming offers out of nowhwere.

The fans detest him and chant "sell the team" every home game. Arte Moreno insists the fans really just want affordable hot dogs and do not really care about winning. The fans booed his seconds long presence in the pregame video montage. Angels staffers had the clip removed from the video.

Clearly the relationship between Arte Moreno and the fans in Anaheim is broken beyond repair. Once a regular fixture at home games. Arte now rarely occupies his suite. He simply does not want to face the real fans and hear their rejection with his own ears.

Perhaps Arte will someday sell the team. The last time it was on the market he was still facing the Tyler Skaggs wrongful death lawsuit and the imminent loss of his local TV deal. Prior to the 2026 season the team settled with Skaggs family and started their own television network.

Maybe those two developments encourage Arte to stay longer. But they also both make the sale of the team more attractive.

Angels fans have a right to dream. And with MrBeast appearing at Angels games from time to time perhaps he is one of us; an Angel fan who feels they could help turn the team around.

The rumor was fun. And it burned as bright as an Angels fan's desire for a post Arte Moreno franchise. But, no, MrBeast is not buying the Angels.