How Can the Angels Replace George Klassen?

Clearly talented and on the cusp of a Major League job, Klassen simply is not yet ready for The Show. However, the Angels are in the midst of 13 consecutive games and will play 19 games in 20 days. So a fifth starter will be needed at least 3 more times in April.

To be fair, Klassen was pulled from today's game with a right index finger contusion but this was the second time he was roughed up at the Major League level in as many attempts. He is also only 24 years old and likely to return to MLB sooner rather than later.

Whether due to injury or underperformance, Klassen needs to be replaced in the rotation. The question is, where can they turn?

Neither Ryan Johnson or Chase Silseth are the answer.

Ryan Johnson's placement on the 15 day injured list is back dated to April 3rd. So at best he will not be avaliable until April 19th. The Angels need a fifth starter on the 16th. The math dictates Johnson can not be it.

Chase Silseth had looked pretty good as a reliever this season until today's meltdown. He's been given chances to start in the past and has not proven the ability to do so. If the Angels do start Silseth against the Yankees that means it is a bullpen game; not exactly smart in the middle of a long stretch against good team.

Neither Grayson Rodriguez or Alek Manoah are healthy.

In the biggest fail of the Angels off season, Angels GM Perry Minasian counted on these two as rotation pieces and they are both predictably injured. And Manoah was horrible before the injury.

Manoah's struggles in camp proved the Angels needed at least one more arm. Once Rodriguez went down the Angels needed two. As it stands, they now need one more. Minasian hoped both could rebound to previous levels but he had no backup plan. And the team is already hurting.

Sam Aldegheri is the best of a bad bunch on the Salt Lake Bees.

Sep 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Sam Aldegheri (61) delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Don't look at the Bees statistics, particularly their ERA's. Playing in high altitude is not good for pitching statistics and it gets even worse when the pitchers in question are not the highest of caliber.

Brett Kerry leads the Bees with 14 K's in 11.2 innings but he is not on the 40 man roster and opponents are hitting .333 against him.

By default, Aldegheri is the best remaining option. His ERA of 10.80 is ugly and his WHIP of 2.18 is equally wretched. But Aldegheri is already on the 40 man roster and as a pitcher who relies on movement more than velocity could benefit by getting back down to sea level.

There is no good answer. The Angels are developing good starting pitching but most of it is a couple of years away. At least Aldegheri's new change up has gotten him good results in the Cactus League and World Baseball Classic.

Wlabert Urena is the wild card.

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walbert Urena (57) pitches against the Houston Astros in the seventh inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Angels clearly like Walbert Urena's stuff and added him to the Opening Day roster. He's on the active roster and started two games for the Bees with a 1.56 WHIP. His upside is much higher than Aldegheri's and could land him the spot.

His limited work at the MLB level could hinder him, though. I think the Angels will go with Aldegheri but would not rule out Urena.