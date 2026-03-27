Prospect Tracker: Who to Watch in Salt Lake and How to Watch Them

The AAA season begins tonight and the Angels have a far more interesting team in Salt Lake City than they have fielded in several years. Generally AAA is a mix of promising prospects and veterans sprinkled in for depth on the big league club. In recent years the Angels have been light on the prospects portion but that is gradually changing.

Fans interested to see the next wave of talent in Anaheim can catch the Bees games on the MLB.TV app.

The games are free if you subscribe to either a full season plan or any individual team plan such as Angels.TV. Verizon subscribers get the MLB.TV plan for free and should be able to access the minor league games.

MiLB.TV also hosts all of the minor league games and KMYU out of Salt Lake City typically broadcasts about three dozen or so games per season. Subscriving to MiLB.TV only costs $39.99 per year and gets you access to nearly every minor league game at every level of the sport.

George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri lead a nice rotation.

Sep 27, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Caden Dana (36) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Are the Angels actually developing good starting pitching? It looks like they are and the AAA rotation is an early sign it is working. Given the fact the Bees play in the ultra thin air of Salt Lake and the Pacific Coast League in general is a hitters paradise filled with high altitude parks don't expect the ERA's to be too low, but development is the key here.

George Klassen is loaded with talent and had some bright moments in the Cactus League. Sam Aldegheri looked really good in the World Baseball Classic and is throwing a new, nasty change up that he learned from Kyle Hendricks.

Caden Dana was once the top pitching prospect in the organization and is still young enough to fulfill his potential. Mitch Ferris is 25 and added about 3 MPH of oomph to his pitches this off season. Both have already tasted MLB but return to AAA for more development.

Victor Mederos has some nasty stuff at times and likely ends up in the bullpen at some point. But he's on the hill tonight to start the season. Shaun Anderson is a veteran and serves as depth.

Christian Moore, Kyren Paris, and Denzer Guzman form a talented infield trio.

Mar 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) bats against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It is easy to look at each of them and dream on them turning into a productive MLB player. Paris is a pure athlete and Guzman's glove is elite. Both need to improve their contact rate and that is the goal this season.

Christian Moore is the biggest name due to being a first round draft pick and playing in Anaheim last season. He isn't ready for MLB yet and that is perfectly fine. He is where he needs to be to get the development he needs.

Nelson Rada's defense will carry him to MLB soon.

Rada is on the verge of taking over center field for the Angels. His defense is already MLB caliber and his on base percentages have been high his entire minor league career. Like others, he needs to make more consistent contact to be a quality MLB player.

The likely plan is to let Rada get most of the year in AAA then move him to the big blub. Once Jorge Soler is off the roster Rada will patrol center while Trout rotates through DH and the corner spots. This will give the Angels a greatly improved defense and a true leadoff hitter.

Others worth watching.

There are a lot of future bullpen pieces on the Bees. Joel Hurtado did a great interview with On SI and is in Salt Lake. Samy Natera Jr. had some great moments in the WBC. Jose Fermin and Kaleb Ort have MLB experience.

From a human interest standpoint it gets no better than watching Trey Mancini keep his dream alive. Trey sat down for an interview that I rank as the favorite in my decade plus of doing interviews.

Building a farm takes time and investment. The Angels started that endeavor in earnest a couple of years go and it is beginning to show. Angels On SI will keep tabs on the minor league teams this season. For now, tune into a Bees game from time to time. There's plenty of talent worth watching.