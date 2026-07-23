Red Sox-Angels Blockbuster: What a Zach Neto Trade Package Could Return

A 15 game winning streak powered the Boston Red Sox into the thick of the playoff hunt. Meanwhile a 3 game winning streak kept the Angels firmly in the cellar. It is obvious the former will be a buyer at the trade deadline while the latter needs a complete rebuild.

Angels head of baseball operations John Mozeliak is listening on every player. Boston's Dave Drombrowski is known for trading the future to win now. The two could line up on a blockbuster deal that would benefit both franchises.

Using baseballtradevalues.com as a tool to determine value, here is the haul the Angels could net in a potential deal that would see Zach Neto moved to Boston.

Anthony Eyanson - Starting Pitcher, AA

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) throws against the UCLA Bruins during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you are going to give up a quality player, you need to land a quality return. Eyanson is rated a 55+ prospect by FanGraphs and could be MLB ready as early as next year. Featuring a four pitch mix of above average pitches, Eyanson also has above average control.

Eyanson's fastball is rated a 55, which is above average. Coming out of college, Eyanson sat 92-94 mph. The Red Sox pitching program unlocked a major mechanical jump, pushing his heater to sit in the high 90s with excellent vertical carry.

Eyanson's slider, curve, and change up are all rated at 60. The slider really is devastating and Eyanson's go to pitch for a whiff. His control is improving and projected to also rank above average at 55. With the new oomph on his heater, Eyanson looks like a potential front of the rotation arm.

Between High A and AA this season the right hander has pitched 60.2 innings, struck out 79 batters and walked 21. His WHIP of 0.824 would be low for an elite reliever but the kid is a starter.

Eyanson would immediately become the Angels best pitching prospect. He would also represent a solid shot at seeing a fairly immediate return. Pairing him with Walbert Urena would provide the Angels with a tandem of young promising arms for the near future.

Enddy Azocar - CF, High A

No, that is not a typo. Enddy with two D's is a high upside prospect who is only 19 years old. His physical tools are apparent to the naked eye and he is projected to ultimately have 60 grade power to go along with slightly above average speed.

After getting off to a solid start in A ball slashing .294/.355/.530 he was promoted to High A and had a tough time adjusting to the higher caliber of competition but is locked in now.

Enddy Azocar goes Apartment Hunting for a Grand Slam!



The Boston Red Sox prospect has eight home runs since being promoted to High-A and 14 home runs total this season. pic.twitter.com/NFd7g7XBbB — Hunter Noll (@Hunter_Noll) July 23, 2026

The quick hands and powerful hip rotation lead to high exit velocities. He does need to cut down on his swing and miss tendencies, but that is what minor league development is for. In the 2025 draft the Angels loaded up on high school pitchers. Azocar could get on their development path and one day be launching balls into the rock pile.

After years of focusing solely on college players with solid floors, the Angels system needs some upside and Azocar adds it.

Harold Rivas - CF, Complex League

Eyanson and Azocar are the clear headliners here but their combined value is just a bit shy of Neto's. So the Red Sox throw in a lottery ticket from Venezuela who is 18 years old and blessed with well above average speed.

The glove will play, but the hit tool needs to be developed. Again, the Angels are in no rush and can keep him on the farm for a few years. Rivas has the profile of a fourth outfielder and pinch runner. His speed is rated 60 as is his fielding.

If a team is going to take a project, I prefer a project with one tool they can potentially ride to the top. In Rivas case, that is his speed which allows him to be a plus defender.