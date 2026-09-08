Rebuilding the Halos: Why the Angels Needed Boston's Adley Rutschman Package for Zach Neto

Heading into the 2026 trade deadline it was no secret the Red Sox wanted to add a bat. Numerous reports linked them to Angels shortstop Zach Neto and those rumors peaked when Boston's top prospect, shortstop Franklin Arias, was pulled from his AAA game the day before the deadline.

Reports at the time stated the Angels were vying for Arias in any deal that involved Neto. Boston surrendering Arias would have been considered a considerable over pay unless more pieces were involved. Instead of losing their top prospect, they sent a very interesting package to division rival Baltimore for catcher Adley Rutschman. That talent package would have been a boon to the Angels rebuild.

The Anatomy of Boston’s Mega-Deal: What Was the Adley Rutschman Package?

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) pitches against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Headlined by top pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson, the Rutschman trade package would have boosted the Angels farm system into the top 10 in the game. Eyanson looks to be a future frontline starter with multiple plus pitches and above average control. His heater can touch 100 and sits upper 90s and his slider gets whiffs about half of the time.

Backing up Eyanson are Enddy Azocar and Kyson Witherspoon. Azocar is a 19 year old with big raw power and solid metrics in the field and on the base paths. Like most 19 year olds he is a bit of a free swinger but Baseball America rates him with a very high 60 prospect grade. Kyson Witherspoon had an tremendous junior year at Oklahoma but struggled a bit in his first professional year. Still, his silky smooth delivery and four plus rated pitches, Witherspoon projects to be a middle of the order arm.

Ultimately the Red Sox completed the trade with 50 grade prospect Harold Rivas, an 18 year old highly athletic outfielder who both flashes five tools and needs each one developed. He is an interesting lottery ticket who could thrive if the Angels retool their development program.

For the sake of thoroughness, backup catcher Carlos Narvaez was added to the deal as well. The Angels could use a solid backup catcher but the real value of the trade lies in the prospects.

The Cost of Keeping Zach Neto vs. Fast-Tracking the Angels' Rebuild

Sep 1, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a single against the New York Yankees during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no guarantees the Rutschman package would have been available for Neto. But considering Neto is younger, cheaper, and plays shortstop it would make sense the Angels could have targeted this group instead of Arias and landed a similar package. For 2026 and 2027 Neto makes the Angels a better team. But if the goal is to rebuild the team from the foundation up, retaining him set back the rebuild.

Adding Eyanson to top prospect Arjun Nimmala would have given the Angels two top 30 prospects in all of baseball. Putting them in either order at the top of the Angels prospects lists would have made sense, but Eyanson most likely lands in the top spot due to his ace potential and the fact he recently made it to AAA.

Kyson Witherspoon is a prospect I personally really liked out of college so I have a bit of a favorable bias towards him. Yes, his first year as a pro was rocky but his stuff and delivery scream MLB regular.

Azocar and Rivas are teenage lottery tickets who are years away from the big leagues if they even get there. But adding them to the loaded draft class would help create a second wave of talent to back up the current stacked club in Rocket City.

There was a definitive cost in keeping Zach Neto. For a team rebuilding for the future, keeping Neto now had a negative impact on the rebuild.

A Missed Blueprint: Why the Angels Front Office Must Pivot Their Strategy

Feb 12, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak takes questions from the media on the day pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Jupiter, Florida. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Denzer Guzman and Oswald Peraza on the Angels roster, Zach Neto is likely the third best defensive shortstop on the Angels. However, he is clearly the best bat and is capable of carrying a team in stretches like he did recently.

Add in the upstart Arjun Nimmala and the Angels could look to move Neto in one way or another fairly soon. Perhaps a move to second base would allow the team to improve defensively. Perhaps the team trades Neto in two seasons to make room for Nimmala.

If the Angels extend Neto they effectively block Nimmala or they force their best prospect to move to a less valuable position (second base) while likely being the superior defender. Which begs the question as to why trade for a shortstop if a team plans on extending their current shortstop?

At this point the Angels need to determine what to do with Neto. For now it looks like they overplayed their hand with Boston and missed out on a huge opportunity to accelerate an organizational rebuild.