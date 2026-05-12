Angels Trade Rumors: Ranking LA’s Most Valuable Trade Chips

The 2026 Angels are on pace to set a new franchise record in futility. With 100 losses almost assured and the schedule getting even tougher, the team would be wise to sell some assets at the trade deadline.

A full blown rebuild has not happened under Arte Moreno's tenure but should be considered. The Angels have an interesting collection of arms in their farm system who could be big league ready in 2 to 3 years. Adding to that collection of talent could provide a wave of young players that can compete in the future.

If the Angels do decide to hunt for big time prospects, here are their most valuable pieces.

#1 Jose Soriano - Starting Pitcher

It should come as no surprise that Soriano is by far the most valuable trade chip for the Angels. In the unlikely event the Angels do shop him, Soriano might be the most valuable trade chip in all of baseball.



Jose Soriano is the best reason to watch Angels baseball this season. At age 27 Soriano is firmly in his prime. Being paired with pitching guru Mike Maddux has led to Soriano being an early front runner for the Cy Young award. That production paired with a $2.9 million salary and two more years of club control make Soriano extremely valuable.

Even small market teams can afford that salary. A trade to the Brewers could net top 20 prospect Luis Pena and last year's first rounder Andrew Fischer, for example.



#2 Zach Neto - Shortstop



May 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) runs to third on a triple during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Easily the least likely player on this list to be traded, Neto's value comes thanks to being a solid shortstop with power and a low salary. His strikeout issues this season notwithstanding. Neto is only 25 years old and has posted consecutive 5.1 WAR seasons.

The reason Neto ranks below Soriano in value is a more limited market. Not as many contending clubs need help at shortstop as can use a top of the rotation arm. Neto is not unseating Mookie Betts, for example, but he could be a massive upgrade over J.P. Crawford in Seattle.

A young, cost controlled shortstop is an incredibly valuable trade chip. He is also the type of player the Angels should look to extend. The fact the Angels have not even offered Zach Neto's camp an extension is a clear sign the Angels lack direction.

#3 Reid Detmers - Starting and Relief Pitcher

May 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws in the second inning against the New York Mets at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reid Detmers is doing very well in his transition to the rotation. Well enough any playoff caliber team would gladly add him to their staff. He also pitched really well in relief last season. So well a pitching stacked team could move him to the bullpen for a playoff run.

An ideal fit would be Detmers replacing Roki in the Dodgers rotation then coming out of the bullpen for them in October. Perry's favorite trading partner Atlanta has been hit with injuries throughout their pitching staff. It is really easy to see Detmers fitting on just about any team in baseball given his flexibility.

One of the few players in MLB history to have both a no hitter and a save on their resumes, Reid Detmers is on a modest $2.8 million salary and is also cost controlled through 2028. That combination of flexibility and control would land the Angels a top 100 prospect and more if they were to shop him.

Not Mike Trout - Center Fielder

May 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) reacts after being called out on strikes against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

All of the following are true. Mike Trout is great. Mike Trout is turning 35 and has an extensive injury history. Mike Trout's contract is huge.

In short, Mike Trout is great but he might not be trade-able. At least not for quality prospects. The media will act like a trade of Trout will net the Angels a bevy of prospects but that simply is not true. Would a team offer Trout 4.5 years and $165 million if he was a free agent at this very second? Probably not.