The Angels Opening Day Lineup is Now Obvious

As the team prepared to leave its Spring Training home in Tempe, Arizona, the Angels made a flurry or roster moves yesterday. In looking at who is returning to Anaheim for the Freeway Series and who was sent to minor league camp, the Angels roster is starting to take shape.

Fortunately the Angels have not suffered any injuries to starting position players. And a couple of veterans in camp on minor league deals made the most of their opportunities and earned jobs.

Mike Trout leads a powerful group of outfielders.

There are no surprises when it comes to the starting outfield. Mike Trout, Jo Adell, and Josh Lowe will start the season in Houston with Mike Trout likely back in center field.

Trout is sprinting at speeds he has not hit in three years and implemented some swing tweaks at the end of last year that produced solid results. There are quantifiable reasons to dream on a good season by Trout with the caveat that health is always the key.

Adell showed he has 37 home run power last season. Can he keep it up? There are reasons to think so. Josh Lowe is a solid bat when healthy.

If the trio is able to stay on the field, they could crack 75+ home runs this season.

Zach Neto, Adam Frazier, Yoan Moncada, and Nolan Schaneul will be the infield.

Mar 13, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits against the Cleveland Guardians in the third inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Three of the four are returning names from the 2025 season. Neto is the clear leader of this group and arguably of the franchise. It would be wise for the Angels to lock up their 25 year old burgeoning star on a contract extension while the price is still likely reasonable.

Adam Frazier played himself onto the team after signing a minor league deal as camp opened. In 16 Cactus League games the left handed hitter slashed .300/.432/.400. Strikeouts were a huge problem for the 2025 Angels but Frazier is a guy who rarely K's.

Yoan Moncada was brought back on a one year contract and looked really good for Team Cuba in the World Baseball Classic. Nolan Schaneul is another young player the Angels are hoping takes a setp forward this season.

Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud are the catching tandem.

Apparently it takes an apostrophe in your last name to catch for the Angels. O'Hoppe is an intriguing talent who absolutely mashed in the Cactus League cracking three home runs and slugging well north of .500.

The Angels are really hoping O'Hoppe takes another step forward and can consistently display the talent he's shown in flashes. Travis is renowned for working with a pitching staff and is the steadying veteran.

Jeimer Candelario and Oswald Peraza truly earned bench jobs in camp.

Mar 17, 2026; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jeimer Candelario against the Chicago Cubs during a spring training game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Both of these guys lit up trackman with big exit velocities. Not only did they hit the ball hard, they hit the ball consistently.

Peraza turned heads midway through the Cactus League and did not stop. In 16 games Peraza notched 6 doubles and 2 home runs as he put up a .333/.373/.583 slash line. The former top prospect is 22 years old and the Angels are hoping he can live up to billing.

Signed to a minor league deal, Candelario was a bit of an afterthought when camp opened. However, he went out there and put up a .340 on base percentage and slugged .630 in 18 games. 9 of his 11 hits went for extra bases including 4 home runs.

Candelario had a successful run offensively with the Reds before suffering some injuries. He's fully healthy and hitting like it. He can cover the infield corners and might form a platoon with Schanuel at first base.

Jorge Soler is the DH.

After battling through a back injury and posting bad numbers is 2025, Soler is healthy and again hitting the ball with authority. His slash line of .333/.476/.576 in Cactus League play makes Soler a bounce back candidate nobody is talking about.

Who snags the last spot?

Sep 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Bryce Teodosio (22) runs after hitting a single against the Houston Astros during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Angels will carry 13 position players and only 12 are mentioned above. One more player will make the team.

Vaughn Grissom has under performed in camp and is hurt. He is out of options so if the Angels want to send him to the minors they will need to first place him on waivers. His blend of youth and upside might get him claimed but his recent MLB performances probably won't. Grissom will likely start the season on the IL then placed on waivers the Angels hope he clears.

Given the fact the outfield defense is less than stellar, expect Bryce Teodosio to snag the last bench spot. His glove is dynamic and he's a burner on the base paths. He's the perfect guy to come in and help protect a lead or pinch run when the club is down late. He's not there for his bat but his Cactus League on base percentage did start with a 3 so he's showing some signs of improvement.

Overall lineup impression.

There's a ton of power in this lineup. Trout, Adell, Moncada, Soler, and Neto are each realistically capable of smacking 25+ home runs. Logan O'Hoppe shows power in flashes. I really like the addition of Adam Frazier as a high contact guy the lineup really needs.

Defensively this team will not be great and they need to cut down on the strikeouts so they put up crooked numbers with the ball leaves the yard, but this should be a fun lineup to watch most nights.