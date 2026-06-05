The Biggest Matchups to Watch in the Angels-Dodgers Freeway Series

The Freeway series always brings extra attention regardless of where the two teams sit in the standings. As the Angels prepare to take on the Dodgers, they'll be looking to make a statement against one of the best teams in baseball. While the Dodgers continue featuring one of baseball's most talented rosters, the Angels have several players with a history of success against their crosstown rivals. At the same time, slowing down the Dodgers' biggest stars will be critical if the Angels hope to come away with a series win.

Zach Neto Has Consistently Delivered in The Freeway Series

If the Angels are looking for a hitter with a track record of success against the Dodgers, Zach Neto stands out. In 13 career games against their crosstown rivals, Neto owns a .318 batting average, a .446 on-base percentage, and a .614 slugging percentage. He has also added three home runs and 10 RBIs in those matchups, continuing to find ways to impact games against one of baseball's most talented rosters. While the sample size remains relatively small, Neto's production against the Dodgers has been difficult to ignore and could make him a key player to watch throughout the series.

May 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) dives in safe at home in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jose Soriano Could Be An X-Factor

While José Soriano does not have the same track record against the Dodgers as Neto, this series presents an opportunity for him to make a statement against one of baseball's premier lineups. Soriano's career ERA against the Dodgers may not immediately jump off the page, but his success against the National League West as a whole tells a different story. Across his career, Soriano owns a 2.32 ERA against NL West opponents, a promising sign as he prepares to face another talented lineup in the Dodgers. If the Angels hope to pull off a series win in the Freeway Series, a strong outing from Soriano could go a long way toward leveling the playing field.

Containing Shohei Othani Is Priority No.1

The most obvious player the Angels will need to contain throughout the Freeway Series is Shohei Ohtani. Only a Few players in baseball can impact a game the way Ohtani can. As a pitcher, he has been dominant this season, posting a remarkable 0.74 ERA across 61 innings while recording 67 strikeouts. Offensively, Ohtani continues producing at an elite level, hitting .301 with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs, and a .941 OPS. Whether he's taking the mound or stepping into the box, Ohtani has the ability to change the course of a game quickly, making him the biggest challenge the Angels will face during the series.

May 16, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Andy Pages Is a Threat

While much of the attention will naturally be focused on Shohei Ohtani, another Dodgers hitter the Angels will need to keep in check is Andy Pages. Pages has quietly emerged as one of the most productive bats in Los Angeles' lineup this season, leading the team with 68 hits while batting .291. He has also added 13 home runs, 51 RBIs, and an .869 OPS, providing consistent production throughout the year.

With Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman often drawing much of the attention, Pages has continued taking advantage of opportunities and has become an important part of the Dodgers' offensive success. If the Angels hope to slow down one of baseball's most dangerous lineups, limiting Pages' impact will be just as important as containing the bigger names.