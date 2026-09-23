The Final Audition: 3 Angels Fighting for Their 2027 Futures This Week

When a baseball team finds itself out of the postseason race in the final week of September, the games on the schedule can easily look meaningless from the outside. But inside the clubhouse, the atmosphere is anything but relaxed. For a young, rebuilding Los Angeles Angels roster, this final stretch of the season represents a high stakes audition for the 2027 campaign. One last chance to leave a good impression and move just to the inside of the roster bubble.

Manager Kurt Suzuki and the front office are already evaluating who fits into the long term blueprint under incoming owner Stan Kroenke. While a few core pieces have locked down their positions, several notable Angels are actively playing for their baseball futures. How they finish this final week against the A's and Mariners will directly impact whether they enter Spring Training with a guaranteed roster spot or find themselves fighting for survival.

Here are the three players with the most on the line right now:

Grayson Rodriguez (SP)





The acquisition of Grayson Rodriguez for Taylor Ward as a nice blend of desperation and upside. At the time of the trade Rodriguez had missed over a full season with injuries but still possessed the potential upside that made him one of baseball's brightest prospects. As a member of the Angels he has shown a bit of both but also a complete lack of consistency.

After missing the first six weeks of the season Rodriguez made his first start against the Dodgers and was shelled for 7 runs in 3.2 innings. The rust was obvious as was a lack of command. Over the course of the summer Rodriguez would have some quality starts but for every 7 inning, 2 run performance against Baltimore there was a 4 inning, 6 run clunker against Detroit.

Rodriguez has an option year remaining and his stuff is rated so highly he would be kept as AAA depth. But he was acquired by a former regime, has an ERA+ of 68, and is about the only pitcher on the staff to not take a big step forward following the firing of Mike Maddux.

Vaughn Grissom (1B/2B)





Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Vaughn Grissom (5) celebrates with center fielder Mike Trout (27) after scoring against the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Infielder Vaughn Grissom has received an extended look this summer, logging nearly 400 at-bats. While showing dynamic flashes, including a spectacular 3 hit, 4 RBI night against the Yankees, his overall line sits at a modest .237 average with 12 home runs. His on base percentage of .304 and slugging percentage of .383 are both underwhelming. By measure of wRC+, Grissom is 7% worse offensively than the average MLB player.

Utility players are often below par with the bat but dynamic with the glove. Unfortunately, that is not true for Grissom. He is rated as a negative defender at every position he has played with his ranking at second base a particularly brutal -4 defensive runs saved in only 38 games. He is also -3 DRS in 50 games at first base.

In short, he is below average offensively and well below average defensively. That is a bad combination. With multi-positional versatility, Grissom has the tools to be an invaluable asset. However, he is fighting to prove he belongs in the everyday starting lineup for 2027 rather than being relegated to a utility bench role.



Grissom has no options remaining so he must either stay on the active roster or be placed on waivers. The stakes are clearly highest for him in that regard.



Luke Murphy (RP)





Sep 13, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Luke Murphy (72) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Rookie reliever Luke Murphy has been one of the most intriguing bullpen stories since his contract was selected from AA Rocket City in late July. The former Vanderbilt closer has finally shown elite strikeout stuff at the minor league level but has been hit hard at the big leagues. Bullpen roles are notoriously volatile from year to year but at age 25 Murphy has only had one strong year and is getting too old to be considered a prospect.

At the big league level Murphy has stuck out 18 batters in 17.1 innings but he has also been tagged for 12 earned runs and 14 runs overall. His WHIP of 1.615 is due to an untenable 18 hits and 10 walks allowed.

As manager Kurt Suzuki tests his young arms under genuine pressure down the stretch, Murphy's performance in these final tight spots will determine if he enters the off season with an inside track at a bullpen job or if he begins the season in Salt Lake City where pitchers ERA's go to die.





Each of these three players was acquired by the Perry Minasian led front office meaning the new executives will have no stake in seeing them succeed. Without strong finishes it is highly likely Rodrigeuz and Murphy are slated for AAA and Grissom hits the waiver wire.