Following Twins Start, Is Ryan Johnson For Real in the Angels' 2027 Pitching Plans?

Ryan Johnson took the mound against the Minnesota Twins today looking to cement his name into the 2027 Angels rotation. Following a hot stretch that has seen him pitch to a 1.80 ERA in five starts and 30 innings, Johnson cooled off considerably. On a rebuilding club like the Angels, every start is an audition for a big league job.

Has Johnson done enough to warrant a spot in the Angels 2027 rotation?

Establishing the Trend

As with most Angels pitchers the overall yearly numbers are not great. Overall Johnson has pitched 95 innings with a 4.88 ERA. By measure of ERA+, the Dallas Baptist righy is about 12% worse than league average, which is about where many fifth starters land.

However, as with most Angels pitchers, Johnson has enjoyed a notable improvement since the firing of pitching coach Mike Maddux. As stated above, over the last month plus Ryan Johnson has been among the best starters in baseball according to ERA but he is still failing to consitently go deep into games.

Much of the improvement has been due to an adjustment in his pitch mix. The Angels have greatly increased the useage of his cutter while cutting down on the number of sinkers. For now that change is paying off but MLB hitters will adjust at some point.

Reasons for Concern

Sep 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ryan Johnson (32) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In looking at Johnson's baseball savant page, there is not a lot to love. His fastball, ground ball rate and K rate are all rated low enough to be of concern. Even at his best he has struck out only 23 batters in his hot 30 inning stretch.

His best metrics lie in his off speed pitches and average exit velocity. He is only in the top 60 percentile in both so he is not elite in any facet. Getting by on guile and craft is possible at the game's highest level but it is much more difficult to do constently.

The 2027 Roster Outlook

Sep 12, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walbert Urena (57) throws during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of now three rotation spots are taken in ace Reid Detmers, breakout rookie Walbert Urena, and veteran Yusei Kikuchi. Grayson Rodriguez has yet to pair command and consistency with his elite stuff but the former Oriole does have one minor league option year remaining.

So barring trades or free agent signings, the Angels appear to have at least one open spot in the 2027 rotation, possibly two. And Johnson is in direct competition with George Klassen for that spot as of now.

The average ERA+ for a fifth starter in Major League Baseball is generally between 85 and 90. So far, Johnson's is 88 but he is on an upward trajectory. With some further help from the enhanced data and analytics the Angels are now incorporating into their pitching plans, Johnson could see continued improvement.

Big Picture & Front Office Strategy

Since the firing of Mike Maddux the Angels rotation has been among the best in all of baseball. And with top prospect Tyler Bremner emerging as a potential rotation piece in 2028, the team has some quality depth built up. George Klassen has incredible stuff and was just getting into his groove at the MLB level when he was injured.

But if the Angels brass thinks they have a quality quintet that includes Johnson that could significantly alter both the timeline of the rebuild and their post season strategy. Perhaps the organization does not bring in a starting pitcher and focuses its resources on the weak lineup and disastrous bullpen. This could lead to the Angels winning more games in 2027 while leaving the core of the rebuild to fully develop in the minor leagues.

To win at the Major League level requires a minimum of eight quality starting pitchers and usually more than that. Johnson has options and will be part of the Angels pitching depth at some level. But as of now, his durability and upward swing should have him penciled in as the 2027 fifth starter as the team winds down 2026.