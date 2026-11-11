What the Astros’ Hires of Randy Flores and Brad Ausmus Mean for the Angels' Front Office Search



The American League West is rapidly reshaping its leadership this offseason, and the Houston Astros just made the latest hire. Houston just officially named Brad Ausmus as its next manager, pairing him with newly hired general manager Randy Flores . Meanwhile, the Athletics recently completed their own front office overhaul by hiring Brewers executive Cam Castro as general manager under new president of baseball operations Taylor Smith, who came over from the Red Sox.





These moves by the Angels division rivals come as the Angels are waiting for the sale of the franchise to become official some time in December. Until then the team is in limbo, but is having informal discussions with a wide range of candidates in anticipation of the sale.

The question now becomes, did the Astros and A's take valuable options off the board before the Angels could jump? Or is the team still poised to land some high level executive talent?

Why Brad Ausmus Was Never an Option for Anaheim

First, let’s address the managerial news out of Houston. Seeing Ausmus land back in the dugout is a reminder of a chapter the Angels have zero interest in revisiting. Ausmus posted a dismal 72-90 record during his lone season managing the Halos in 2019, and the organization has cycled through multiple skippers since letting him go. While Ausmus brings familiarity to Houston due to his playing days and close ties to senior advisor Jeff Bagwell, Anaheim needs a fresh, forward thinking voice to lead its next era, not a retread.

While it is still a great unknown who will lead the Angels on the field next year, Ausmus was never going to be that guy. So there is absolutely nothing lost with Ausmus in Houston. In fact, if his losing ways carry over to his new gig, the Angels come out ahead here.

Randy Flores Represents a Missed Opportunity

May 12, 2006; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Randy Flores (34) delivers a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Scott Rovak-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2006 by Scott Rovak | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The bigger blow for the Angels is watching Randy Flores come off the board. Having spent over a decade rising through the St. Louis Cardinals' scouting and baseball operations departments, Flores was an ideal candidate to help rebuild Anaheim’s depleted farm system and modernize its player evaluation.

Furthermore, his deep history with Mozeliak in St. Louis made him a natural fit to bridge the transition once KSE officially takes the reins. Losing out on Flores stings, as he possesses the exact developmental background the Angels desperately need and has gravitas as both a former MLB pitcher and a successful scout.





How the A’s Move and KSE’s Ownership Give the Angels Leverage

Sep 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with the Athletics poaching Cam Castro from Milwaukee and Houston landing Flores, the Angels are still sitting in a great. Given Kroenke's long list of championships in the NFL, NHL, NBA and Premier League, along with his deep pockets, the Angels front office positions are now extremely desirable.





For once, the script has flipped and the Angels are not the team with the intrusive owner who scares away high level talent. Houston owner Jim Crane apparently spooked his top target, Matt Kleine, away for being too involved in baseball decision. That will not be an issue with Kroenke.

And the limited number of opportunities gives the Angels another advantage. In the supply/demand dynamic the Angels are the only MLB franchise looking to do a complete front office makeover at this moment. Meaning, all of the available talent is theirs for the choosing.

Matt Kleine and the Rays' Front Office Remain Prime Targets

Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang leaps into the crowd to celebrate with fans during a game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeating the Tampa Bay Rays to win the 2026 World Series Oct. 28. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Most notably, Brewers assistant GM Matt Kleine is still on the market. Fresh off a World Series championship in Milwaukee, Kleine reportedly turned down Houston’s GM offer because he is holding out for a role with complete control, such as a President of Baseball Operations title. If KSE offers him the keys to the franchise in Anaheim, the 40 year old could bring Milwaukee’s top notch player development blueprint directly to Orange County and have a long career running a winner.

All three of the Brewers executives I highlighted as solid choices to lead the Angels are still available if Kroenke wanted to recreate that dynamic for his new franchise. Or simply take who he feels if the best of the bunch.









Beyond Milwaukee, the entire Tampa Bay Rays front office remains intact and available for poaching. Under Erik Neander, Tampa Bay has consistently set the standard for maximizing talent and analytical innovation. Whether KSE targets Kleine or raids the Rays' deep bench of vice presidents and assistant GMs—such as Will Cousins, Kevin Ibach, or Chanda Lawdermilk—the Angels still have access to the brightest minds in baseball.

And once you realize Kroenke is the richest owner in MLB, you realize that every Dodgers executive not named Andrew Friedman is still fair game to be poached for the right offer.

Patience Is Frustrating, But the Angels Remain in the Driver’s Seat

Yes, it is frustrating seeing the franchise unable to make moves at the moment. But landing the right front office group is far more important than any player or field manager moves the team can make at the moment. It is not hyperbole to say this is the most important decision in Angels modern era history.

But rest assured the Angels are in a great position to land top notch candidates and build a tremendous front office. This off season the biggest signings might be guys who wear suits not uniforms and that is perfectly fine. Stan Kroenke is a real estate developer at heart, he knows every good building starts with the right architect and a solid foundation. He will build the same for the Angels.

It just might happen in December rather than November.