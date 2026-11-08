Why Matt Kleine Is the Perfect Blueprint to Lead the Angels' New Era



The Los Angeles Angels are entering the most critical offseason in franchise history. With Stan Kroenke taking ownership and the organization moving on from decades of misdirection, the franchise finally has the financial resources and blank canvas required to construct a perennial contender.

Kroenke is at heart a real estate developer and he knows capital means nothing without the right architect. In looking at the current baseball landsacape it is crystal clear the Angels must target Milwaukee Brewers Assistant General Manager Matt Kleine to oversee their baseball operations department.





Kleine is coming off an absolute masterclass in roster construction, having helped lead the small- market Brewers to their first World Series title in 2026. This is not a one off campaign, either. The Brewers have the best farm system in the game and have reached the postseason in 8 of the last 9 years.

Fresh off a World Series title and with a truckload of top prospects in hand, Kleine is a hot commodity across the league, famously turning down the Houston Astros' general manager vacancy earlier this month because he is ready for a role with complete organizational autonomy—exactly what a President of Baseball Operations title in Anaheim would provide.

Here is why Kleine is the ideal candidate to build the next Angels powerhouse.

A Masterclass in Resource Efficiency and Roster Depth

For years, the Angels suffered under top-heavy payrolls that left the roster entirely depleted of depth. Kleine represents the literal antithesis of that failed philosophy. During his 20-year ascent through the Brewers' front office, he specialized in maximizing every dollar of a limited budget.

Opposite of the Angels, the Brewers have never ranked higher than 17th in payroll and generally avoid the big free agent signing. They draft and develop talent, then extend that talent to the best of their financial ability. Over a four-year block leading into their championship window, Milwaukee famously spent $44 million less than the Colorado Rockies, yet the Brewers went to the postseason every year while the Rockies suffered consecutive 100-loss campaigns.





Kleine’s expertise spans major league transactions, financial planning, contract negotiations, and salary arbitration. Alongside Matt Arnold and David Stearns, Kleine built a balanced roster machine that has won more regular season games than the Dodgers (and the same number of titles) over the last two years.

He knows how to identify undervalued pitching assets, leverage cutting edge analytics, and construct a 26 man roster where every single player contributes. Giving a mind like Kleine the financial backing of the Kroenke would create a behemoth where the majority of the roster is set, the team has the ability to add stars in free agency, and key players are locked into long term extensions.

The Authority and Ambition to Lead a Complete Overhaul

Oct 30, 2026; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfield Luis Lara (18) and catcher William Contreras (24) interact with the crowd during the Milwaukee Brewers World Series championship parade and celebration. Mandatory Credit: Jovanny Hernandez/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kleine’s recent refusal of the Astros' job tells you everything you need to know about his leadership trajectory. Reports indicated that Kleine sought a true President of Baseball Operations title or a package reflecting total control, which Houston's ownership resisted.

And if he comes to Anaheim, it will be to run his own show. He will likely only leave the comfort of Milwaukee for what he feels is a genuine opportunity to lead. And, for once, the Angels are not the landing spot with the meddling owner, either, as Jim Crane of the Astros now fills Arte's role. Given Kroenke's record of hiring top notch executives then giving them autonomy, Kleine should see that opporunity in Anaheim.

The Angels must not make the same mistake Houston did. With John Mozeliak already confirming that he will not in consideration for the full time GM role for 2027, the runway is clear for a new executive to step in and restructure the entire franchise from the ground up. Kleine has seen how a modern, collaborative, and innovative front office functions from his two decades in Milwaukee. When looking at his skills in talent assessment, talent development, and the financial aspect of contracts, Kleine is a great candidate.

Turning Interstellar Limbo into an Elite Pipeline

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich carries the Commissioner's Trophy as he walks off the field during a game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Brewers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win the 2026 World Series Oct. 27. Tork Mason/Green Bay Press-Gazette | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Right now, the Angels find themselves trapped in a state of organizational transition. As detailed in my previous piece on how the franchise cannot afford to remain in limbo during this ownership transition, settling for a baseline executive will waste a massive window of opportunity. The team needs to establish a definitive identity immediately. The moves made in the executive suite are far more important than the moves made on the roster this off season. Landing the right leader is the single greatest decision in the Angels modern era. Kroenke must nail this one.







Fortunately, the Brewers' front office tree is the most coveted pipeline in baseball for a reason and Kleine is still available. As I outlined when breaking down the three Brewers executives who can help transform Anaheim, Milwaukee's culture of sustained excellence is exactly what the Halos need to clone. By securing Kleine as the top decision-maker, the Angels wouldn't just be hiring an elite executive—they would be installing a proven championship culture capable of turning Anaheim into the crown jewel of the American League.



