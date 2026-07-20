Kurt Suzuki Brings Maui Magic to Angels Stadium with Special Pre-Game Guests

Nearly every Little Leaguer dreams of one day being a Big Leaguer. For one day Angels manager Kurt Suzuki gave a team from his home island of Maui the big league treatment by bringing them on field for Angels batting practice and to meet some players.

On the field, the kids got to hear the thunderous crack of Jo Adell ripping home runs in batting practice. They marveled at how hard the pros hit the ball. Then they got to chat an take pictures with their host Suzuki and collect autographs from several Angels players.

Kurt Suzuki loves Maui and helping kids.

Growing up in Maui shaped Kurt Suzuki into the affable, community oriented man he is today. The Angels skipper maintains close ties with family and friends back home and raises money for his home island through charity events such as his Taste of Hawaii.

One of those friends coaches the Maui team Suzuki hosted on the field. When that team won the right to play in a major tournament in California, the coach called his old friend Suzuki who was glad to help out.

"I've known these coaches for a long time," said the Angels skipper. "When we were young we played together." He explained that Maui is close to his heart and that he cherishes his upbringing on the small island where he formed deep friendships.

Now, as a father himself he recognizes what a day like this can mean to they youngsters clamoring for his autograph.

"It's a lot," explained Suzuki. "Coming from a small island you try to be the best role model you can be. I'm very fortunate, blessed to be in the position that I am. And if I can help influence one kid or a couple kids, that's the goal."

"Any time I can give back to the community that has supported me throughout my whole career it's something that I'm excited to do," continued the manager.

Jaden Bernades soaked up the experience.

Jaden Bernades | Jeff Joiner

Beaming with a freshly signed ball by Angels reliever Brent Suter, Jaden Bernades was the proverbial kid in the candy store. Only this store was a Major League ballpark. He'd been to a big league game before, but never on the field.

"It's amazing, really," said Jaden. "Just looking at how they hit. How they warm up. It's really cool being here."

Is this going to be something he gets to brag about when he gets back to school?

"Yes, yes, for sure," he smiled.

A friendship forged on the diamond made it all possible.

Maui coach Ikaika grew up playing youth baseball with and against Kurt Suzuki. The two share not only a passion they were also born on the same day, November 4th 1983. Suzuki has ties like these across the island and has tons of support from back home.



"We're proud to see him get this far," said the coach. "Everybody from Maui is proud that he represents Maui in the right way."

When his team qualified for a prestigious tournament in Southern California, the coach reached out to his old friend. Suzuki wished the team good luck and said to reach out if they needed anything.

"We took him up on his offer," laughed the coach. "He took care of us. Got the kids out to BP. It's the first time for a lot of these kids to come to an MLB game let alone be on the field."

Wade Meckler and Tyler Heineman spent time with the players.

Wade Meckler signing autographs | Jeff Joiner

Getting some autographs and interacting with some Angels players was the highlight of the Little League team's day. Following their respective batting practice sessions, Wade Meckler and Tyler Heineman spent quite a while signing autographs for the kids and taking pictures.

Armed with freshly signed sourveniers, the Maui club stayed and watched the Angels take on the Tigers that night. The game did not go the Angels way, but they saw Tarik Skubal and Mike Trout go head to head, greatness you can only witness at an MLB ballpark.