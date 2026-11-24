For the first time in years, Mike Trout is entering an offseason with genuine hope that the Los Angeles Angels can finally climb out of the American League basement.

Coming off a franchise worst 62-100 finish and a 12th consecutive postseason absence, it would have been easy for the 35 year old superstar to grow disillusioned in Anaheim. Instead, incoming owner Stan Kroenke’s pending purchase of the franchise from Arte Moreno has visibly and vocally reenergized the face of the organization. According to a recent report from ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez, Trout has been actively communicating with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) leadership and believes the Halos are much closer to contention than the rest of baseball realize.



While Trout’s renewed optimism is a welcome spark for a battered fanbase, the reality of Major League Baseball’s offseason calendar creates a major catch for his immediate championship aspirations.

Why Mike Trout Is Sold on Stan Kroenke’s Winning Blueprint

Trout’s loyalty to Anaheim has never wavered, even as national pundits wondered aloud whether he might eventually waive his full no-trade clause. Now, he sees a clear path forward under an owner whose sports empire—spanning the Los Angeles Rams, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and Arsenal FC—has delivered championships across every major league he touches.

"It's exciting," Trout told ESPN. "Everybody knows why I want to be here — I want to win. And with a change like this, it can make a big impact."





Gonzalez noted that Trout has "hope — real, legitimate hope" for the first time "in a long time". Trout has spoken several times this offseason with KSE executives Kevin Demoff and Tony Pastoors, and the feedback he has received from athletes across Kroenke's franchises has only reinforced his belief.

Highlighting Kroenke's track record of winning across his other sports franchises, Trout expressed confidence that the Angels are closer to turning the corner than their 100 loss record suggests. After all, despite finishing 38 games under .500, Anaheim posted a -97 run differential in 2026, signaling that a few targeted upgrades could swing close ballgames in the Angels favor and have an immediate impact on the team's record.

The Offseason Freeze Complicating Anaheim’s 2027 Push

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) looks on from the dugout during the third inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Despite Trout’s urgency, the ownership transition won't receive a formal MLB vote until early 2027. Meanwhile, the franchise operates under interim general manager John Mozeliak, a vacant president of baseball operations post, and no permanent manager following Kurt Suzuki's dismissal.

A looming December 1 Collective Bargaining Agreement expiration further threatens a winter lockout, limiting KSE's ability to make major free agent splashes and possibly steering the front office toward a trade focused off season that further bolsters their farm system.

How Kroenke Can Still Validate Trout’s Faith This Winter

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits a double against the Athletics during the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KSE can begin building credibility by modernizing the organization's lagging analytics, scouting, and player development. Bridging the gap with elite models like the World Series champion Brewers—who exposed Anaheim via stark contrasts in offensive strikeout rates and bullpen depth- might not require a full teardown, particularly given the team's manageable -97 run differential.



With Trout coming off a 142 game campaign (22 home runs, 4.1 WAR), pairing a modernized front office with core pieces like Trout, Zach Neto, and Reid Detmers could quickly transform narrow defeats into a 2027 contender if the Angels are still able to make the right additions. Ultimately, the goal is for Mike Trout to finally return to the playoffs.

Whether the winning begins in 2027 or not long after when Arjun Nimmala and the Trash Pandas championship core arrives, the boat is finally headed in the right direction. And for once the Angels greatest player, like the fans, can dream of better days ahead.