Why the Angels Are in No Hurry to Decide Kurt Suzuki's Role

Every possible sign points to Angels manager Kurt Suzuki being relieved of his duties but as of now no announcement has been made. As he has done 162 times this season Suzuki filled out the lineup in Seattle yesterday and has the team had done 99 time previously it lost.

Questionable at best bullpen usage and illogical lineups were staples of Suzuki's management. Up until the season's final series the teams most obvious leadoff hitter, Wade Meckler, was batting third while a premier slugger, Zach Neto, was leading off.

But Suzuki is well liked by the players and was instrumental in the pitching coach changes that led to the Angels having one of the best rotations in baseball the last two months of the season. Granted far more autonomy under John Mozeliak than he was afforded under Perry Minasian, Suzuki's teams won at a slightly higher clip down the stretch despite missing key pieces that were traded away.

Expiring Contract Means the Decision on Kurt Suzuki as Manager Is Already Made

On the surface the Angels have not made a move. Which means that in effect the Angels have made a move. Last October Suzuki was signed to a one year deal and he has managed his one year. Similar to Milton down in the basement in Office Space, Kurt Suzuki currently has a desk but no job.

If the Angels wanted to keep Suzuki as manager they would have offered him an extension by now. However, there has been no indication from Angels higher ups that they have even approached their former catcher and current manager about an extension. Instead, by simply letting the clock run out they are letting him go without having to fire him.

Halos Under No Pressure to Rush Restructuring Timeline

To call this off season the most significant timeframe in organizational history would be an understatement. The Arte Moreno era concluded with the team's first 100 loss season and the Stan Kroenke era will begin in the midst of an organizational makeover like the team has never seen before. Arte inherited a World Series champion and solid farm system. Kroenke inherits a mess that has only begun to be cleaned up.

The field manager for the 2027 Angels does not need to be named any time soon. First the futures of team president Molly Jolly and interim general manager need to be determined. From there a host of front office personnel need to be either kept, replaced, or reassigned.

Ultimately, once the front office is sorted out the team will look to hire a manager. Perhaps it will be Suzuki, most likely it will not, but that decision could be months away.

The Franchise Strategy Behind the Quiet Status Quo

Sep 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) is relieved by manager Kurt Suzuki (8) during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everybody in the building has respect for Kurt Suzuki as a person. He is a genuinely nice guy who goes out of his way to make everybody feel welcome. He is the type of person who invites the Maui Little League champions to see the Angels take batting practice on the field before a game.

Always quick with a smile and a laugh, Suzuki is also passionate about baseball and loves being part of the clubhouse. It is his accumen as a manager that is in question, not his character.

This dynamic puts the Angels into a tight spot publicly. If they make a statement endorsing Suzuki's positive traits that could give the perception they wish to keep him in his current role. If they state they are unhappy with his performance, the team come across as vindictive. The best thing they can do right now is remain silent until they determine who will actually hire the next manager.

Front Office vs. Dugout: Where Does Suzuki Fit Next?

Aug 11, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) is checked by manager Kurt Suzuki (8) after being hit by a pitch during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As stated above, Suzuki is well liked in the clubhouse, in the building, and by fans and media. As a former catcher he has tremendous insight into the game and he also has experience inside former GM Perry Minasian's front office. While he might not factor into the team's next managerial search he could be an asset to the franchise in other ways.

Day after day Suzuki watches batting practice and checks in on coaches running individual fielding and hitting drills with players. He does so with his ever present smile and dispenses small bits of advice when he sees an opportunity. Suzuki comes across as a coach who genuinely believes in his players and hopes to inspire them to be as great as he believes they are.

There could very well be a place for Kurt Suzuki in the Angels organization moving forward. He could be a coach, a liason between the minor league and major league coaching staffs, or an assistant in a front office role.

By simply keeping quiet the Angels are keeping their options open. Ultimately a front office will be established and that front office will name a field manager. For now, the Angels are free to engage Suzuki and he will soon be free to engage other clubs. By not making a decision, the Angels have actually made a decision. Expect a new manager in 2027 but do not be surprised if Suzuki is kept on in some capacity.