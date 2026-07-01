Why the Angels' Series Finale Against the Mariners Still Matters

The Angels' impressive streak of winning or splitting series has officially come to an end. After dropping back to back games to the Mariners, Los Angeles can no longer salvage the series, but there is still plenty to play for in the finale. Avoiding a sweep against a division rival would not only help the Angels end the series on a positive note, but it could also provide a much needed boost before welcoming a Red Sox team that has been playing a good brand of baseball as of late.

Walbert Ureña Could Set the Tone

One of the biggest storylines to watch in the series finale will be the start of Walbert Ureña. The rookie has been one of the Angels' most pleasant surprises this season, consistently giving the club quality innings and keeping them in games. With Los Angeles looking to avoid a sweep, another strong outing from Ureña could go a long way toward helping the Angels finish the series on a positive note. The right-hander has yet to face the Mariners in his young career, giving him the advantage of unfamiliarity against Seattle's lineup. He's also enjoyed success against the rest of the AL West, posting a 2.67 ERA with 30 strikeouts against division opponents. If Ureña can continue that trend, he'll give the Angels an excellent chance to avoid the sweep and head into the Red Sox series with some confidence.

Bryce Miller Presents a Tough Challenge

While the Angels will have a promising young starter on the mound, the Mariners will counter with one of their own in Bryce Miller. Miller has quietly put together an outstanding 2026 campaign, going 3-2 with a 1.97 ERA and 54 strikeouts. Although he's logged just 45.2 innings this season, he has made the most of every opportunity and has consistently been one of Seattle's most effective pitchers. That means the Angels' offense will have its work cut out in the series finale. If Los Angeles hopes to avoid the sweep, the lineup will need to find a way to generate early offense against one of the American League's premier arms.

Zach Neto Can Help the Angels Finish Strong

May 6, 2023; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) during the game against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Zach Neto has been one of the Angels' brightest spots throughout the series, going 2 for 3 with a home run in Game 1 before adding another hit and two RBIs in Game 2. If Neto can stay hot at the plate, it would give the Angels a much needed offensive spark against Bryce Miller while complementing what they hope will be another strong outing from Walbert Ureña. Avoiding a sweep is important for several reasons. Not only is it never ideal to be swept by a division rival, but it would also allow the Angels to leave Seattle with some confidence after what has otherwise been a very encouraging stretch of baseball. A win in the finale won't erase the series loss, but it would provide a positive finish before another test awaits against the Red Sox.