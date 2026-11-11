Why Trading Reid Detmers to the Cubs Still Makes Total Sense for the Angels

Reid Detmers was the brightest spot in the Angels 100 loss season in 2026. A move back to the rotation after spending the 2025 season in the bullpen led to a career best 211 strikeouts in 185 innings and an All Star worthy 4.2 bWAR. Given his age, performance, and two years of remaining club control Detmers' value is soaring with experts predicting the Angels could receive a goldmine for him last year.

Revisiting the 2026 Trade Deadline Rumors

If the connection between Detmers and Chicago sounds familiar, it is because the two sides nearly pulled off a deal just a few months ago.

The Angels and Cubs had a four-for-two blockbuster agreed upon that would have sent Reid Detmers and reliever Ryan Zeferjahn to Chicago in exchange for Jaxon Wiggins, Jefferson Rojas, Moisés Ballesteros, and Mason McGwire. The Cubs had already signed off on Detmers' physical, which is why early reports briefly surfaced claiming the trade was a done deal.

During the final medical review, the Angels' staff rejected Wiggins' physical. Wiggins had missed the first several months of the 2026 season with right elbow inflammation and carries a prior history of arm injuries, including Tommy John surgery in college.





With the blockbuster dead, the two teams stripped Detmers, Wiggins, and Rojas out of the framework and completed a smaller swap sending Ballesteros and McGwire to Anaheim for Zeferjahn. Chicago then pivoted to acquire Clay Holmes from the Mets (in a deal that included Rojas).





Now that the dust has settled on the 2026 season, the circumstances that brought both teams to the bargaining table have only intensified as multiple Cubs starters became free agents. For the Angels, pivoting away from risky pitching medicals toward Chicago's loaded outfield pipeline gives Anaheim a cleaner, safer return fill a critical organizational need for bats.

Selling High on Reid Detmers' Career Year

Aug 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) looks on during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Holding onto Detmers past the deadline turned out to be a blessing for his trade value. Returning to the starting rotation full time in 2026, the 27-year-old lefty delivered the best season of his career. He was practically unhittable down the stretch, cementing himself as a top-10 starter in baseball by fWAR. By any definition, Reid Detmers pitched like a true ace over the last two months of the season.

Because Detmers is under club control through the 2028 season and coming off a dominant, healthy campaign, his market value will never be higher than it is right now. For an Angels organization that needs to inject high upside positional talent into its farm system rather than tread water in the standings, capitalizing on a career year is basic asset management.

On the flip side, the Cubs desperately need long term rotation help with a total of six starting pitchers hitting free agency. Adding a controllable, strikeout heavy lefty like Detmers to anchor their staff gives Chicago the exact piece it needs to contend in the National League Central.

Breaking Down the Cubs' Outfield Prospect Return



If interim general manager John Mozeliak and the Angels' front office circle back to Chicago this winter, shifting the centerpiece from pitching to a three-outfielder haul of Ethan Conrad, Kane Kepley, and Caden Sorrell would instantly transform Anaheim's developmental pipeline. Currently the organization is too pitching heavy and light on position player talent at all levels. Adding this trio would help the Halos create waves of talent throughout the farm.

Ethan Conrad

Ranked as Chicago's No. 3 prospect, Conrad brings the exact kind of middle of the order ceiling the Angels need in their future outfield. Projected to arrive in the majors around 2028, Conrad possesses a smooth left handed swing with legitimate power potential and the athleticism to handle a corner outfield spot.

As a senior at Wake Forest he slashed a ridiculous .372/.495/.744 which led to the Cubs selecting him in the first round. Last year he climbed from rookie ball to High A where he would join the Angels SEC/ACC heavy 2026 draft class. Evaluators peg him to have an average hit and power tools with above average speed and raw power. Due to his wooden bat league experience in college and his tear through the ACC, he should be a pretty quick riser to the MLB club.

Kane Kepley

Knoxville Smokies outfielder Kane Kepley (2) catches the ball during a Knoxville Smokies playoff game in the Southern League Divisional Series against Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Every winning lineup needs a dynamic table-setter, and fits that mold to perfection. Ranked No. 5 in the Cubs' system, the 2025 second round pick has surged up prospect boards thanks to elite strike zone discipline, 70 grade speed, and plus outfield defense. Pairing Kepley's on base skills and base-stealing threat with Conrad's offensive punch gives Anaheim two foundational pieces growing together on the 2028 timeline.





Kepley made it to AA for the last month plus of the 2026 season. In his two year professional career he has walked 20.2% of the time while striking out only 15% of his trips to the plate. There is almost no power and his batting average will likely be BABIP influenced to a great deal, but with his speed he should be able to leg out plenty of singles.

Defensively, Kepley is more than capable of roaming center field and projects to have above average defense, above average contact, and elite speed.

Caden Sorrell

Jun 24, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) doubles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Instead of gambling on Wiggins' elbow, the Angels should target Caden Sorrell, Chicago's 2026 second round pick out of Texas A&M and current No. 7 prospect. Standing 6-foot-3 with loud tools across the board, Sorrell crushed 23 home runs with a 1.177 OPS in his final college season before tearing up Single A Myrtle Beach to the tune of a .295/.347/.523 slash line, with 5 homers, and 8 steals in just 22 pro games.

Making consistent contact will be the challenge for Sorrell, who had two grandfathers who played in the big leagues. Evaluators tag him with plus power, a plus arm, and as a plus fielder but rate his hit tool at a slightly below average 45. His bat speed and power are more than enough to make him a solid hitter if he can refine his swing selections a bit.

The Verdict for Anaheim

Parting ways with a homegrown first-round pick coming off a 200 strikeout season is never easy. Detmers is a fan favorite and a proven commodity at the big league level. Yet, the Angels cannot afford to let sentimentality get in the way of a smart rebuild.

Tim Mcllvaine is attempting to build waves of talent that will provide a continuous flow of talent to the Angels big league club. Currently the Angels hold a solid amount of talent at the AA level that will begin getting promoted next season. Plugging an elite defender and base runner like Kane Kepley in with Arjun Nimmala, Jake Munroe, and Jacob Cozart adds a new skillset to that group.

Meanwhile, High A has been barren of talent for far too long. Putting in the on base skills of Ethan Conrad and the raw thump of Caden Sorrell in with a group that contains NCAA batting champion Jarren Advincula, SEC stud Jaxon Willits, and the rest of the SEC/ACC heavy 20026 draft class greatly strengthens that group.

Ultimately, the Angels need to create a huge talent base to create a consistent winner. The odds of the Angels winning anything of significance the next two years are very low. But if done properly, a full rebuild could yield a winner for years to come.