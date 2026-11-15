Why Zac Gallen Isn't the Right Free Agent Target for the Angels

As the Angels continue their rebuild, improving the starting rotation should be one of the organization's biggest priorities heading into free agency. While Los Angeles has several promising young pitchers who could become important pieces of its future, adding an experienced starter could help bring some stability to the rotation. However, not every veteran pitcher on the market is going to be the right fit. Zac Gallen is one name the Angels should be cautious about pursuing this offseason.

Zac Gallen's Recent Struggles Raise Concerns

Adding a veteran pitcher to the Angels' rotation could go a long way in helping the younger arms develop. With Walbert Ureña, Reid Detmers, Grayson Rodriguez and George Klassen all showing encouraging signs at different points throughout the season, having an experienced starter around could be extremely valuable. However, the concern with Zac Gallen isn't necessarily what he could bring to the rotation, but whether he's worth the potential price tag.

The former Cy Young candidate hasn't looked like the same pitcher over the last couple of seasons, and 2026 was easily his most disappointing year. Gallen finished with a 3-9 record, a 6.07 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP, numbers that are difficult to overlook for a pitcher who was once considered one of the better starters in baseball. He also threw his fewest innings in a season since 2020, raising additional questions about what the Angels could realistically expect from him moving forward.

Gallen has shown in the past that he's capable of pitching at a high level, but the Angels would be taking a gamble that he can return to that form. For a team still in the middle of a rebuild, spending significant money on a veteran coming off the worst season of his career could be a difficult decision to justify, especially when Los Angeles has several other areas of the roster that need attention.

Jul 1, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws against the San Francisco Giants in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why Gallen Might Not Be Worth the Risk for the Angels

While Gallen has proven he can be a successful major league pitcher, that doesn't necessarily mean he's the right fit for the Angels. Los Angeles already has several young starters who deserve opportunities to establish themselves, and bringing in a veteran should be about helping that group rather than taking another gamble on the rotation. With Gallen coming off such a disappointing season, there's a real possibility the Angels could spend significant money on a pitcher who continues to struggle.

The Angels would be better off looking for a more affordable veteran who could help their young pitchers without requiring a major financial commitment. That would also give Los Angeles more flexibility to address other areas of the roster that still need improvement.

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) walks back to the mound after giving up a a hit against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Chase Field in Phoenix, on June 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Angels should absolutely consider adding a veteran starter this offseason, but Zac Gallen might not be the right choice. His past success makes him an interesting option, but his recent struggles raise too many questions about what he can offer moving forward. With several promising young pitchers already in the organization, Los Angeles would be better off finding a more affordable veteran and using the remaining money to address other needs. Gallen could still bounce back, but the Angels shouldn't be the team spending significant money to find out.