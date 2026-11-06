Why Signing Luis Arraez Is the Perfect Offseason Move for the Los Angeles Angels

The Angels are entering a pivotal offseason with more than $50 million in financial flexibility. General manager John Mozeliak has a rare opportunity to reshape a roster that has long starved for major league depth and on base skills. While the temptation to chase a headline grabbing free agent always exists in Southern California, a more calculated approach is necessary to build a sustainable winner around Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Mike Trout.





Previously we looked at how the Angels could remake their bullpen for $20 million. But if the Angels want to maximize their target dollars and fundamentally alter the identity of their lineup, three-time batting champion Luis Arraez is the perfect free-agent target.

Curing the Strikeout Epidemic

For years, the Angels' offense has been plagued by a crippling high strikeout rates. In fact, the Angels struck out more than any other MLB team in each of the last two seasons. Signing Arraez would provide an immediate antidote at a position that produced too many whiffs. The team's primary second baseman in 2026 combined to K 205 times last season.

Affectionately nicknamed "La Regadera", the 29-year-old infielder is the premier contact hitter of the modern era. That translates to "the sprinkler" because he sprays the ball all over the yard.

Arraez concluded a stellar 2026 campaign split between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies, posting a characteristically elite .310/.345/.419 slash line. Most importantly, he put up a minuscule 4.3% strikeout rate. To put that into perspective, he struck out just 28 times over 655 plate appearances, or 180 fewer times than the Angels group at the keystone.

Arraez doesn’t just avoid striking out; he completely alters how opposing pitchers approach a lineup. Putting his elite contact skills at the top of the order ensures that Neto and Trout will consistently hit with runners on base. He is a career .347 hitter with runners in scoring position and consistently moves runners over even when making an out. That makes him a reliable offensive contributor who keeps the line moving and forces the defense to make plays.

Elite Defensive Evolution at Second Base

Sep 17, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) forces out New York Mets left fielder Juan Soto (22) at second base and throws to first base to complete the double play during the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Historically, the loudest critique of Arraez's game centered on his glove. Evaluators long viewed him as a defensive liability or a man without a true home in the field. However, his 2026 performance completely shattered that narrative.

Arraez underwent a dramatic defensive transformation after working with Ron Washington in San Francisco. The 29 year old took those lessons to heart, putting together the best fielding season of his career. Primarily locked in at second base, he logged an incredible 12 Outs Above Average (OAA) and a plus-10 fielding run value.

For an Angels team that needs stability up the middle, this newfound defensive excellence is a massive selling point. Not only did the Angels strike out too often in recent years, their defense has also rated among the worst in all of baseball. Shoring up the keystone with an above average glove would take some burden off the pitching staff and help reduce the number of runs allowed.

Maximizing Value: No Qualifying Offer Attached

Sep 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) steals second bas ahead of tag by Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the on field fit, the financial aspects of targeting Arraez make perfect sense for the Angels' front office. Because Arraez was traded midseason from San Francisco to Philadelphia, he was entirely ineligible to receive a qualifying offer from the Phillies.

As a rebuilding team, the Angels can ill afford to surrender draft capital by signing a player who rejected a qualifying offer. That should take Pirates star Brandon Lowe off their radar but keep Arraez firmly on it.

The Angels can sign Arraez—who MLB Trade Rumors project could command an affordable multi-year deal in the neighborhood of three years and $48 million—without losing a single draft pick. This allows the front office to protect its draft assets while using its ample payroll space to secure an All-Star contributor.

The Verdict

Sep 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Luis Arraez (4) receives an MLB Heart and Hustle Award from Juan Samuel before the game against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luis Arraez fits the Angels needs better than any other free agent on the market. He is as obvious of a target as Alec Bohm when it comes to positional need and likely salary demands. If the Angels signed Arraez for $16 million per season as projected and followed my $20 million bullpen plan, they would have about $14 million left to spend on other needs, potentially more if Kroenke wants to create some excitement.

Overall, the Angels goal offensively needs to be reducing strikeouts. If Arraez can trim 180 K's off the 2026 total, that puts the team nearly level with the World Series champion Brewers total from last year. The two biggest differences between the Angels and Brewers are team K's and bullpen performance.

The Angels would still need to add more talent to actually compete, but with Arraez, a full season of Wade Meckler, and the chance Moises Ballesteros' bat lives up to billing, that would be a dramatic change in a third of the Opening Day lineup from last season. In a division as weak as the AL West, the Angels could make a little noise.