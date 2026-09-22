Rocket City Trash Pandas vs Biloxi Shuckers Preview: Angels Prospects Fight for Southern League Championship



While the big-league club finds itself out of contention in September, the future of the franchise is blazing a historical trail in the minor leagues. Tonight, the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Double-A affiliate of the Angels, are exactly one win away from capturing their first-ever Southern League Championship.







Following a thrilling 5-4 come-from-behind victory in Game 1 on Sunday night in Biloxi, the series shifts back home to the friendly confines of Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 PM Pacific Time.





The Stakes for Game 2

Trash Pandas catcher Juan Flores (7) and Trash Pandas pitcher Nate Snead (35) celebrate winning the Southern League Divisional Series at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this high-stakes, best of three championship format, the formula is simple for Rocket City: win and hoist the trophy. A loss would force a decisive, winner take all Game 3 tomorrow night. The Pandas would host Game 3 but would prefer to clinch the title tonight.

The Trash Pandas enter tonight riding a ton of late season momentum, largely due to a balanced roster of highly touted top prospects who have stepped up under the postseason spotlight. In the first game against the Shuckers key members came through in the clutch to edge out a one run win. In the two games against the Smokies, the Pandas out scored the Cubs affiliate 22-5 in a two game sweep.

The organization is looking to cap off a brilliant second half surge that originally saw them secure the second half division crown, and they are ready to finish the job on home turf. If they can do so, they will become the first Rocket City team to claim the AA crown.

Players to Watch and Pitching Matchup

Trash Pandas catcher Jacob Cozart (28) smiles after hitting a home run during a Knoxville Smokies playoff game in the Southern League Divisional Series against Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



To close out the dominant Biloxi Shuckers, the Trash Pandas are turning to elite right-hander Tyler Bremner to start on the mound. I mistakenly posted he would start in Game 1 but the reasons he ws perfect for that match up carry over to tonight's contest.

Bremner has been a pillar of strength for the pitching staff since his promotion to AA. He will look to stifle a resilient Shuckers lineup that includes the newly crowned Southern League MVP, Blake Burke, and an array of elite Milwaukee Brewers farm talent including the best prospect in baseball, Jesus Made. Fellow sluggers Andrew Fischer and Josh Adamczewski provide the Brewers AA club with a powerful and deep lineup.





The Angels prospects to watch are headlined by Baseball America's Angels prospect of the year Jake Munroe. In the course of three months he has gone from the best prospect nobody was talking about to prospect of the year status thanks to solid, consistent production. In Game 1 the Pandas third baseman walked, scored a run, and delivered a game tying RBI single in the 7th inning.

Arjun Nimmala is the Angels top overall prospect who has athleticism galore and light tower power. He scored the winning run in the top of the 9th inning by lacing a double to the alley in right center field. His speed carried him to second then home. Nimmala has cracked 8 home runs and 5 doubles in 13 September games.

Normally a month like Jacob Cozart is having would get him top billing. The catcher acquired from Cleveland for Jo Adell has been crushing home runs, taking walks, and handling the pitching staff well. His two run shot in Game 1 gave the Pandas an early lead and his leadership on the field is obvious.

How to Watch Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. Biloxi Shuckers

To watch the game live, login to MiLB.TV or MLB.TV if you have the Angels package. If you do not have those services, Angels TV will show the game on tape delay following the big league club's game against the A's.

You can also listen to the game live on the Trash Pandas Radio Network by clicking here.