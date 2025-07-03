Two Astros Star Pitchers Receive American League Honors For Month of June
Two Houston Astros stars have received some prestigious American League honors for the month of June.
According to announcements from Major League Baseball, starting pitcher Hunter Brown has been named the American League Pitcher of the Month for June, and star closer Josh Hader has been named the AL's Reliever of the Month as well.
Brown was utterly dominant during his five starts in June, pitching to a 1.19 ERA and striking out 39 in 30.1 innings with a 0.82 WHIP and allowing a total of just four earned runs.
Hader on the other hand recorded nine saves and posted a 1.98 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 13.2 innings and an absurd 0.51 WHIP while being a steadying force out of the bullpen.
On the season as a whole, Brown leads all of baseball among starting pitchers with a 1.82 ERA along with an impressive 9-3 record, a 0.904 WHIP, and an also big league leading ERA+ of 223. He has 126 strikeouts in 104 innings.
Hader has bounced back from what was a bit of a letdown Astros debut season in 2024, pitching to an ERA of 1.86 with a 0.724 WHIP and leading baseball in saves with 24 of them. The left-hander has 59 strikeouts in 38.2 innings and just seven walks.
Both Brown and Hader have been critical to the kind of success Houston has experienced this year and will continue to do so down the stretch of the regular season as well as a hopefully deep October run.
Clearly, the rest of the baseball world has recognized their important as well with the distinguished honors being bestowed upon each.
