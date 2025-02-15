Former Houston Astros Slugger Pens Goodbye Message to Fans, Organization
The Alex Bregman drama ended earlier this week after he signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox.
The Houston Astros slugger, winner of two World Series and franchise cornerstone, will play in Beantown this season, though the contract allows him to opt out after the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
The deal ended four months of speculation about his future, which included a long-term offer from the Astros, a minor increase in that offer and a tease in late January that the franchise and Bregman’s agent, Scott Boras were seriously talking again.
Houston even started moving Jose Altuve into left field in as a way to ensure there would be a space at third base for Bregman after dealing Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs for three players, including third baseman Isaac Paredes.
Bu it was all for nothing. Bregman is gone.
He’s with the Red Sox at their spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla. But, in the rush to join his new team, he took to Instagram to pen a “Dear Houston” message to the fan base and to the organization.
He thanked the fans, recounted the team’s accomplishments while he manned third base and thanked the organization for drafting him and giving him a chance.
But it was his words for the city’s ability to rise up from natural disasters and look out for one another that resonated.
“But more than the stats, it's the resiliency of this city that has stuck with me — because Houston is a city that knows how to rise, rebuild, and keep fighting,” Bregman said. “From weathering natural disasters to overcoming global challenges of a pandemic, and rallying behind philanthropic causes aiding our great community, Houston has always come together in a way only this city can. We've faced adversity together, and that's what makes this city and this team so special. That strength is embedded in the heart of every single person who is lucky enough to call Houston home.”
Bregman was the Astros’ first-round pick in 2017 out of LSU and he made his MLB debut the following season. He has a career slash line of .272/.366/.483/.848 with 191 home runs and 663 RBI. He made two All-Star Games, won the Gold Glove last year and finished second in American League MVP voting in 2019.
While with Houston, the franchise won two World Series, made two other World Series appearances, went to the AL Championship series seven times and went to the playoffs eight times.