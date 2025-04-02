Astros Add to Position of High Need with Latest MLB First-Round Mock Draft
The Houston Astros have spent the past few seasons restocking a farm system and most MLB analysts sees as one of the least talented in baseball.
The Astros have done a fine job of developing pitching talent, even as they haven’t used a first-round pick on a pitcher since 2017 when they picked J. B. Bukauskas.
But the Astros also need some help in the outfield. Trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs left them with a gap in right field and Houston is addressing that need in different ways.
Cam Smith, one of the players the Astros received for Tucker, is now playing right field. He was infielder in college. Houston also moved Jose Altuve into a primary role in left field, even though he never played a Major League inning there before this season.
Outfield depth remains a concern for the team long-term, so there’s certainly a chance Houston could go in that direction in this year’s draft, too.
Baseball America recently had a mock draft in which the site’s prospect analysts did their own mock draft earlier this week and made selections for the first 40 picks on behalf of those teams that had a pick.
With the No. 21 overall pick, the Astros ended up with high school outfielder Slater de Brun out of Summit High School from Bend, Ore.
Baseball America considers him a future center fielder with a high baseball IQ and an above-average defensive make-up. He also projects as an above-average hitter, but he would have time to develop.
The Astros have had to maximize their first-round picks recently after giving up their 2020 and 2021 first-round picks after the sign-stealing scandal from the 2017 season was exposed after the 2019 World Series loss to the Washington Nationals.
In 2022, the Astros selected outfielder Drew Gilbert out of Tennessee. He’s at Triple-A right now and could be the next outfielder called up when there’s an injury.
In 2023, shortstop and Houston native Brice Matthews was selected out of Nebraska. Matthews is also at Triple-A Sugar Land and could be poised to make a move to Houston soon.
Last year the Astros selected Sam Houston State catcher Walker Janek, who finished last season at High-A Asheville and he could be the Astros’ catcher of the future.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
Some factors that impact the draft order include the Dodgers, Mets and Yankees receiving a 10-pick penalty on their first picks for exceeding the second surcharge threshold of the Competitive Balance Tax.