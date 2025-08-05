Astros Announce Fate of Zack Short After Being Designated for Assignment
The Houston Astros had to make some roster moves after all of the trades that were completed ahead of the MLB trade deadline, one of which was designating infielder Zack Short for assignment.
On Monday, it was revealed what will be next for Short, as he will be remaining with the organization.
According to Short’s transaction tracker on MLB.com, he has been outrighted to Triple-A Sugar Land, the Astros’ affiliate.
More than likely, he cleared waivers after being designated for assignment a few days ago. He has the right to elect free agency should he choose, but for now, indications are that he will accept the assignment from Houston.
In another move, veteran infielder Luis Guillorme has been released by the Space Cowboys.
Over the offseason, Short signed a minor league deal with the Astros and moved up the pecking order as injuries decimated the team’s infield depth.
In July, he was selected to the Big League roster with second baseman Brendan Rodgers, shortstop Jeremy Pena, Guillorme and utilityman Zach Dezenzo all being sidelined.
He received a good amount of playing time at shortstop in Pena’s absence, getting into 22 games with 56 plate appearances.
Short had a .220/.291/.380 slash line with an OPS+ of 85, hitting two home runs and two doubles with seven RBI. He did struggle with strikeouts, being fanned at a very high 32.1% clip.
Out of options, he was placed on waivers after Houston acquired some infield help ahead of the deadline.
An unexpected reunion with Carlos Correa and the acquisition of Ramon Urias from the Baltimore Orioles was enough to push Short off the roster and back to Triple-A.
Short will provide the Astros with some solid organizational infield depth should injuries hit the Major League roster again and more promotions need to be made.
He has experience playing second base and third base, along with very limited outfield reps.
Short has appeared in 241 Big League games to this point, also making appearances with the Detroit Tigers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Atlanta Braves before Houston this year.
