Did Astros Do Enough At MLB Trade Deadline To Have Successful Playoff Run?
The Houston Astros had a notable trade deadline last week as the last chance to make upgrades before the stretch of the season and eventually the playoffs.
Bringing back Carlos Correa to play third base for the injured Isaac Paredes may have been the most significant move across all of baseball on deadline day and sent shock waves throughout MLB.
The Astros continued to be involved in talks for some of the biggest names out there, however, outside of Correa, they largely additions that will be able to support a run, but can't carry the team themselves.
Houston was desperate for a left-handed bat and got a solid return n Jesús Sánchez. But they failed to address the position they had been linked to for months.
As was the case for many teams across the league, the price was simply not right for the Astros to acquire a starting pitcher, and instead they chose to stand pat and go with what they have already in the building.
It's understandable why they did this, but will it come back to bite them when the calendar turns to October?
Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown are as potent of a one-two punch as any other duo in Major League Baseball. But they saw firsthand this past weekend in a sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox what can happen if that pair does not carry them to victory.
Even with both Brown and Valdez on the mound, Houston was not able to steal a victory in Fenway Park, and their division lead is starting to narrow.
Granted, it should be noted that a huge part of the reason for being willing to pass on starting pitching was the fact that reinforcements are on the way.
As perhaps the most injured pitching staff in all of baseball, numerous players including Spencer Arrighetti, J.P. France, Luis Garcia and Cristian Javier are all trying to work their way back into being able to contribute this season.
It's a big gamble to make, though, and if it takes everyone some time to regain their form, the Astros may have a real problem when trying to win a playoff series with a pitching staff that lacks real depth.
Houston was a part of some major deadline fireworks, however, the question if those were the correct ones remains present.
Over the next few months, it will be a hotly debated and closely monitored topic as this team tries to chase down yet another championship.
