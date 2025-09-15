Astros Veteran Breakout Jason Alexander To Start Opener Against Rangers
The Houston Astros return home on Monday and will return to start one of their biggest rotation surprises this season in a critical series.
On Monday, the Houston will welcome the Rangers to Daikin Park in what is the first game of what might be the most important series of the season for the Astros. Houston is fighting with the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers for the American League West crown.
In order to remain in contention, Houston will start the series by sending Jason Alexander to the mound on Monday night, according to MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.
Jason Alexander Has Been Exactly What Houston Needed
Alexander, 32, began his pro career back in 2017 in the Los Angeles Angels system. Since then, he has bounced around between a couple of teams, made his debut in 2022 and had not pitched in the Majors until this season. Alexander pitched in just four games for the Athletics before Houston claimed him off waivers.
In his stint with Houston, he has really saved the injury riddled rotation. Outside of Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, the injuries have prevented the Astros from having a number three starter. The third most innings on the team have been thrown by Ryan Gusto.
Alexander has been a revelation, though. The right-hander has started 10 games and appeared in 11. Through his 60.2 innings, he holds a 2.82 ERA with 50 strikeouts and just 18 walks (2.7 BB/9). His one relief outing ended in a save.
The journeyman has done whatever Houston has asked of him. After struggling to find any sort of foothold for the first seven years of his career, Alexander has found himself right when the Astros needed him.
Six of his 10 starts have gone at least six innings and Houston has lost just one game in which Alexander has started. That loss came in his first start, in which he allowed a season high five runs.
In a big series against Toronto last week, Alexander threw seven innings of shutout ball on Wednesday.
Going into a massive series against the Rangers, he will look to do the same in order to keep his team in contention for the playoffs.
As of now, Tuesday and Wednesday's startes are TBD, but they will face Merrill Kelly and Jacob deGrom to close the series.
Alexander has been the savior of the Astros rotation and he is lined up for the biggest start of his career during a playoff push.