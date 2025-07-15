Astros Hated Rival Reportedly Attempting Reunion with Star Free Agent Reliever
The Houston Astros are among the contenders in a weakened American League in which they have surprised a ton of people in this season.
Entering the All-Star break with a firm grasp on the divisional lead and just a couple of games off from the best record in the AL, Houston is off and running as they prepare to make their final upgrades to chase another title.
With a ton of teams capable of winning in what is going to be an extremely tight finish as no one really firmly separates, the Astros have as good a chance as anyone.
Unfortunately though, what comes with that reality is a number of challengers they will have to get through.
One of them close to the top of the list is the defending AL champion New York Yankees.
Like everyone else, the New York has its flaws, but they are absolutely capable of getting back to the World Series if they make the right moves over the next couple of weeks.
One name which is surfacing for one of their bigger weaknesses in the bullpen is journeyman free agent veteran David Robertson. In a report this week, Will Sammon of The Athletic (subscription required) wrote that both the Yankees and New York Mets have checked in on a possible reunion.
The veteran has played for just about every team but Houston it seems, even spending the 2024 season with another rival in the Texas Rangers. Despite posting a 3.00 ERA and one of the better strikeout rates of his career last season, Robertson remained unsigned all winter.
Now, if New York was to get its hands on the very experienced Robertson, it would certainly give them an extra boost as they try to knock off the Astros.
Over the course of his 16-year MLB career, Robertson has an ERA of 2.91 and 1.156 WHIP with over 1,100 strikeouts in less than 900 innings.
More importantly, he has been excellent and consistent in the playoffs with a 3.04 ERA over 42 appearances, many of them with the Yankees.
Teams are going to attempt to get better, it's a reality of this time of year.
But one of the biggest threats in the league adding an experienced and dominant reliever essentially for free would be a tough pill to swallow.
With Houston not really in need of major bullpen help, they will simply have to hope the 40-year-old winds up somewhere else if he does indeed sign a deal.
