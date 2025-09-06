Astros Magic Number for AL West Drops after Rangers Extra Innings Loss
The Houston Astros fought to the end, but they were unable to find a way to win a 4-3, 12-inning loss to the Texas Rangers on Friday night.
Carlos Correa tied the game for Houston (77-65) with a two-run home run in the eighth inning. But, after that, the Astros were unable to overcome the Rangers (73-69). The game went to extra innings and both teams dodged giving up runs in the 10th and 11th innings. The Rangers shut out the Astros in the 12th, but reliever Lance McCullers Jr. gave up an RBI walk off double to Dustin Harris to hand the Rangers the first game of the series. But incredibly, the Astros’ magic number did drop by one.
Houston Astros Magic Number
Entering Friday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West was 19. Houston’s AL West magic number drops by one every time the Astros win or the Seattle Mariners, who are in second place, lose.
Well, the Mariners lost to the Atlanta Braves on Friday as Seattle continued a slide that is costing it dearly. Seattle is now 3.5 games behind the Astros and just a half-game ahead of the Rangers in the AL Wild Card race. But, because the Mariners lost, the Astros saw their magic number to clinch the division drop to 18.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
The Mariners have three head-to-head games with the Astros in September. The Rangers have six head-to-head matchups with the Astros starting on Friday.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 18
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 20
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 6-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 5)
Houston Astros: 77-65 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 73-68 (3.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 73-69 (4.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (21 games): Sept. 6-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (20 games): Sept. 6-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.