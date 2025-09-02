Astros AL West Magic Number Drops After Claiming Win over Angels
Monday was a near-perfect day for the Houston Astros when it came to getting closer to the American League West Division title.
The Astros (76-62) defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 8-3, to end the four-game series between AL West rivals. The Seattle Mariners, the team closest to the Astros in the division race, lost to the Tampa Bay Rays, 10-2, improving Houston’s cushion in the division race. Only a loss from the Texas Rangers would have made the day perfect. But Texas rallied to beat Arizona, 7-5, as the Rangers helped themselves in the AL Wild Card race.
Houston Astros Magic Number
After Monday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West was cut to 22. That is the combination of Astros wins and the Mariners losses to claim the title. Since Houston won and Seattle lost, the number dropped by two. In addition, Houston’s magic number to clinch a playoff berth dropped to 20.
Houston now has a three-game lead on the Mariners and a 4.5-game lead on the Rangers. Houston will face Texas after their series ends with the Yankees on Thursday.
The Astros host the Yankees in a three-game series at Daikin Park that starts on Tuesday. The opener will see the Astros send out left-hander Framber Valdez to face Yankees left-hander Max Fried. On Wednesday, Houston’s Jason Alexander will square off with New York’s Will Warren. The finale on Thursday will feature Houston’s Cristian Javier against New York’s Carlos Rodón.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
The Mariners have three head-to-head games with the Astros in September. The Rangers have six head-to-head matchups with the Astros. The race is by no means over.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 20
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 22
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 24
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 2-4, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 5-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 1)
Houston Astros: 76-62 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 73-65 (3.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 72-67 (4.5 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (24 games): Sept. 2-3 at Tampa Bay; Sept. 5-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (23 games): Sept. 2-3 at Arizona; Sept. 5-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.