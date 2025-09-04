Astros Magic Number Gets Huge Boost from Yankees Win, AL West Losses
The Houston Astros had to dodge a ninth-inning rally, but they managed to beat the New York Yankees, 8-7, on Wednesday night at Daikin Field.
Houston got a home run from Jeremy Pena, who drove in two runs on a 2-for-4 game at the plate. Yordan Alvarez went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run as his offense begins to rebound after a long layoff due to an injury. Jason Alexander gave the Astros another solid start on the mound, giving up six hits and three earned runs in five innings. The Yankees put up three runs in the ninth inning, but Bryan Abreu managed to get out of the jam and preserve the victory.
It turned out to be the perfect day for the Astros. Houston won a game and the rest of its American League West competition lost.
Houston Astros Magic Number
After Tuesday’s action, the Astros’ magic number to win the AL West was 21. Houston can cut that number two ways. First, the Astros can win. Second, the Seattle Mariners — who are in second place in the AL West — can lose. Well, Houston won to cut the number to 20. Plus, Seattle lost to cut the number to 19. Combined, that also cut Houston’s magic number to clinch a playoff berth to 17. And, as a bonus, the Texas Rangers lost for the second straight game.
Thursday’s finale with the Yankees will feature Houston’s Cristian Javier against New York’s Carlos Rodón. After that, it’s on to Arlington as the Astros face the Rangers in a critical three-game series for both teams.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
The Mariners have three head-to-head games with the Astros in September. The Rangers have six head-to-head matchups with the Astros. The race is by no means over.
Houston Astros Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 17
Magic Number to Clinch AL West Title: 19
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 22
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule: Sept. 4, vs. New York Yankees; Sept. 5-7, at Texas; Sept. 9-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
AL West Race (after Sept. 3)
Houston Astros: 76-63 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 73-67 (4.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 72-69 (5.5 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (22 games): Sept. 5-7 at Atlanta; Sept. 8-10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (21 games): Sept. 5-7 vs. Houston; Sept. 8-10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.