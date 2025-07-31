Astros, Mariners Both Reportedly Interested in Versatile Defender
With the trade deadline less than 24 hours away, the Houston Astros have yet to make a move to improve.
Due to a sluggish start to the second half of the season, the Astros figure to be a team that is going to have to get aggressive at the trade deadline. Injuries have unfortunately been a major storyline for the team in 2025, with some of their key sluggers out.
More News: Ranking Left-Handed Hitting MLB Trade Deadline Targets Mentioned for Astros
While Jeremy Pena is getting closer to a return, the timetables for Yordan Alvarez and Isaac Paredes are very uncertain.
As the team looks to address and improve some potential needs, adding a starting pitcher who is a capable number three is certainly one of them. However, with the uncertainty surrounding Paredes’ health specifically, they need to add someone to give them some insurance if he is going to be out for an even longer period.
More News: Astros Named as Great Fit for Twins All-Star Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
Recently, Jon Heyman of the New York Post wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the Seattle Mariners and Astros are two teams interested in the versatile Willi Castro of the Minnesota Twins.
As shown by the team trading their star closer Jhoan Duran, the Twins are open for business, and Castro has been a name floated around. So far this year, he has slashed .247/.338/.411with 10 home runs, 27 RBI, and nine stolen bases.
More News: Astros Should Have Major Urgency To Acquire Bat They've Been Seeking
While the offensive numbers are solid, it is his defensive flexibility that is very appealing. The 28-year-old has played second base, shortstop, third base, and the outfield this campaign, making him one of the most versatile defenders in the league.
For the Astros, that has to be very appealing with the injuries they currently have. Adding a player like Castro could provide them with an answer in case Paredes is out for a long time, while also potentially being the answer at second base.
More News: Former MLB GM Shares Which Players He Has Heard Have Been Connected to Astros
However, with the Mariners also being interested, Houston will have to be mindful if it continues to try to make upgrades.
The race for first place in the AL West is getting tight, and two of the contenders going after the same player always makes things more interesting.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.