Fast-Rising Astros Prospect Shows Value of Hidden MLB Draft Gems
The Houston Astros don’t have a highly regarded farm system, but the organization is not bereft of talent.
It just doesn’t have any Top 100 prospects. But one draft pick from a season ago is quickly working his way up the organization’s latter.
Pitcher Bryce Mayer, who was a 16th round pick last year out of Missouri, is less than a year into his pro career and he’s already graduated from Class-A Fayetteville to High-A Asheville.
More News: Astros Have Six Top-Five Performers in All-Star Game Voting
The 23-year-old right-hander started the year at Fayetteville, after he played three games for the affiliate to end last year. He was used primarily as a starter, as he went 0-0 with a 4.08 ERA in five games (three starts). He pitched just 17.2 innings.
But what stuck out was the strikeouts and the walks. He fanned 30 and walked six in those 17.1 innings. He also gave up just one home run. That was enough to get him nudged up to Asheville on May 5.
More News: Astros' Division Rivals 'Had Conversations' With Red Sox About Rafael Devers
Baseball America highlighted Meyer was one of its 10 Major League prospects that caught their attention in June. The site spoke to Astros farm director Jacob Buffa, who provided a clear reason why Mayer was successful at Fayetteville, even though he didn’t factor in a decision.
“He’s got a good vertical break on his fastball and good extension,” Buffa said.
More News: Astros Should Target Marlins Pitcher to Address Needs in Starting Rotation
Mayer’s numbers have gotten better at Ashville, so much so that another promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi might not be out of line by season’s end.
He has started eight games with the Tourists, where he is 2-2 with a 3.25 ERA. He’s retained that strikeout-to-walk ratio (38 strikeouts to nine walks) in 36 innings. He’s holding batters to a .200 average, where he was only holding them to a .245 average at Fayetteville.
Combined he is now 2-2 with a 3.52 ERA in 13 games (11 starts), with 68 strikeouts and 15 walks in 53.2 innings. Batters are hitting a combined .218 against him.
More News: Could Astros Make Play for Key White Sox Outfielder Ahead of Deadline?
He spent four years in college baseball, last two with Missouri and his first two at St. Charles (Mo.) Community College.
With St. Charles, he was excellent. He was a two-time All-MCCAC selection. In 2022, he went 6-1 with 51 strikeouts and a 2.87. in 2021, he went 6-2 with 81 strikeouts.
With Missouri, he missed the entire 2023 season due to medical redshirt. When he returned for the 2024 season, he pitched in 17 games (with seven starts) and went 2-7 with a 6.58 ERA. He struck out 57 and walked 23 in 53.1 innings in his only season in the SEC.
For more Astros news, head over to Astros On SI.