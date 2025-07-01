Astros MVP and Nine-Time All-Star Says Offseason Acquisition 'Fits Perfect Here'
The Houston Astros have had a pretty spectacular turnaround through the first half of their 2025 MLB season, going from a team that could barely manage to get out of a .500 deadlock to being 50-34 atop the American League West.
They have the second most wins across the entire AL, behind only the Detroit Tigers by three games, and they are catching up, with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games compared to the Tigers' 5-5 record.
This turnaround has been fueled by a litany of players all finding their stride at the right time, and despite some pretty brutal injury luck throughout the first few months, the team has managed to pull together and really drive home their ability to produce at an effective level. Much of their success has come from the offseason acquisitions made this winter, both through the Kyle Tucker trade and otherwise.
One of the most productive has been Isaac Paredes, who in 80 games played has slashed .254/.358/.468 with 17 home runs, 46 RBI, 43 runs, 138 total bases and 59 strikeouts to 42 walks. He has been a strong addition to the young core of the Astros, and if he continues this pace, he may be in line to be extended sooner rather than later.
His recent dominance has led to teammate Jose Altuve speaking about him briefly during a recent press conference and praising him for his overall production.
What Did Jose Altuve Have to Say About Isaac Paredes?
In a recent media appearance, Jose Altuve had the following short note to add about Paredes and his success so far this year (transcribed by Chandler Rome of The Athletic):
“It seems like he fits perfect here."
Receiving this type of praise from a nine-time All-Star, former MVP, seven-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and franchise legend must be a huge boost to his confidence.
Paredes has been one of the most crucial elements to the team's turnaround since May, both at the plate and in the field, which is a huge positive given he was one of the core elements in the previously mentioned Kyle Tucker trade.
Even more impressive, he has been able to stick at the third base position for much of the season, playing 76 of his 80 games there so far this year, and being right around league average defensively with some impressive plays thrown in there. Hopefully, he can continue to develop there and add value to his game in the long term.
