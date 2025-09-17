Astros Outlast Rangers to Grow Lead to Clinch AL Wild Card Berth
It wasn’t easy, but the Houston Astros outlasted the Texas Rangers, 6-5, on Tuesday night to improve their hold on an American League wild card berth.
The Astros (83-69) built a big lead, scoring six runs in the first four innings, as Jose Altuve and Jesus Sanchez each drove in two runs. From there, the Rangers (79-73) rallied as hard as they could. That included a four-run eighth inning that included a two-run home run by Jonah Heim. But Houston’s Bryan Abreu was able to close out the game in the ninth inning for his seventh save of the season.
The Astros have won the first two games of the series and will look to execute a sweep on Wednesday that could put the Rangers out of realistic position to compete for a playoff berth.
Astros’ Wild Card Magic Number
Entering Tuesday’s action Houston had a magic number of 10 to clinch a playoff berth. For Houston, that is now a combination of Astros wins and Cleveland Guardians losses, as the Guardians are now the first team out of the wild card playoffs. By beating Texas in the first two games, the Rangers are now 3.5 games out of the final playoff berth.
Cleveland defeated Detroit on Tuesday, keeping Houston’s magic number at nine. But, the Astros have a three-game lead on the Guardians and are now a half-game ahead of the Boston Red Sox for the No. 5 seed.
As for the American League West race, the Astros remained one-half game back of the Seattle Mariners, who beat the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. With Seattle coming to town on Friday, Houston wants to stay within striking distance of the leader.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
Houston Astros AL Playoff Watch
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 10
AL West Race (after Sept. 16)
Seattle Mariners: 83-68 (lead division)
Houston Astros: 83-69 (0.5 games back)
Texas Rangers: 79-73 (4.5 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (10 games): Sept. 17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (11 games): Sept. 17-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (10 games): Sept. 17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 16)
Magic Number to Clinch Wild Card Berth: 9
New York Yankees: 84-67 (2.0 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 83-69 (0.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 82-69 (final wild card berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 79-71 (2.5 games behind final berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-73 (3.5 games behind final berth)