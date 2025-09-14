Astros May Already Have Plan to Integrate Isaac Paredes Back into Lineup
There is energy and optimism around the potential return of injured Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes. It’s not made up. It’s coming from the franchise’s general manager, Dana Brown.
He joined Jim Bowden, a former MLB general manager who now writes for The Athletic and hosts the Front Office Show on MLB Radio every Sunday. Brown was one of his guests and the recovery of Paredes came up, in part because Paredes had another workout at the team’s spring training facility at West Palm Beach, Fla.
Per Bowden on X (formerly Twitter), Brown said that Paredes is starting to “heat up,” to the point where he could return for the huge series with the Seattle Mariners, which starts on Friday in Houston.
Paredes is on the 60-day injured list with a hamstring injury. If he returns, how might he fit back into the lineup?
Isaac Paredes’ Post-Injury Fit
The configuration of the Astros has changed since he went on the 10-day injured list on July 20 with the right hamstring strain. To replace him at third base, the Astros traded for former franchise star Carlos Correa. He’s not moving as he’s taken to the position. In addition, Houston got its designated hitter, Yordan Alvarez, back from injury and he’s been a significant boost to the lineup.
So, if Paredes can play in this weekend’s series, where might he fit. Per Bowden, a potential alignment could be Paredes at designated hitter, Alvarez at left field and Jose Altuve at second base.
If Paredes is the DH, it’s a nod that the hamstring might not be fully healed but healed enough for him to hit. Alvarez is not Houston’s best left fielder, but in Daikin Park’s cozy left field, there isn’t that much ground to cover. Altuve, who was Houston’s full-time second baseman until this season, moves back to the position where he’s most comfortable.
It’s also an acknowledgement that Correa isn’t going to miss a game at third base, barring injury, and that it’s his position for the future, too. Houston will have to fit Paredes where it makes the most sense, and given the injury and the Correa addition, DH would make the most sense. This assumes Paredes, who is also participating in fielding drills and running bases, doesn’t have a setback.
At the plate, DH is a good fit for the former American League All-Star. Houston acquired Paredes, along with outfielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski, in December in a trade with the Chicago Cubs for outfielder Kyle Tucker. Before his injury, Paredes proved to be a snug fit for the Astros’ offense. He slashed .259.359/.470 with 19 home runs and 50 RBI in 94 games. He also had 15 doubles and one triple.