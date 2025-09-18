Astros Regain AL West Lead After Sweeping Rangers in Silver Boot Finale
The Houston Astros got hot at the best possible time. Now, they must carry that into their next series, which starts on Friday against the Seattle Mariners.
The Astros (84-69) finished off a three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers (79-74), winning the finale, 5-3. Houston bested Texas ace Jacob deGrom as Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena both hit home runs as the two-time Cy Young winner gave up all five Houston runs. Cristian Javier gave up both Rangers runs in six innings of work.
The Astros get a day off on Thursday and a chance to breathe before starting another big series in the American League West.
Astros’ Wild Card Magic Number
Houston now has a magic number once again to win the AL West, a lead it lost during its last road trip. That magic number is 10, which will be a combination of Astros wins and Mariners losses. The Astros vaulted back into the lead with the win, combined with the Mariners’ loss to Kansas City. Seattle has one more game with the Royals on Thursday.
If Seattle wins, the two teams will be tied going into their three-game set on Friday in Houston. If the Mariners lose, then Houston will have a one-game lead and a magic number of nine going into the series. The series ends on Sunday and both teams will have six games remaining after that. This race could go down to the final day of the season.
Houston is hoping to win its eighth AL West crown in the last nine seasons, with the only interruption coming in 2020. Since 2017, Houston has reached the playoffs every year, with four trips to the World Series and two world titles.
Houston Astros AL Playoff Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL West: 10
Houston Astros Games Remaining: 9
AL West Race (after Sept. 17)
Houston Astros: 84-69 (lead division)
Seattle Mariners: 83-69 (0.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (5.0 games behind)
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (10 games): Sept. 18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (9 games): Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 17)
New York Yankees: 85-67 (2.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 83-69 (tied for final wild card berth)
Seattle Mariners: 83-69 (tied for final wild card berth)
Cleveland Guardians: 80-71 (2.5 games behind final berth)
Texas Rangers: 79-74 (4.5 games behind final berth)