Astros Reportedly Interested in Blockbuster Deal for Sandy Alcantara
There were questions about how aggressive the Houston Astros were going to be ahead of this year's deadline, but it seems like they are ready to make a major splash.
First, there were reports that they were eyeing a reunion with Carlos Correa or considering pulling off a deal to acquire Nolan Arenado.
Both moves would have been notable, with either one of them filling in at third base for the injured Isaac Paredes since it appears like he could miss the rest of the season. However, the Astros pivoted elsewhere to solve their issues at the hot corner, pulling off a late-night trade for Baltimore Orioles utility man Ramon Urias, whose primary experience comes at third.
Saving resources on that deal could be strategic, because according to two separate insiders, Houston is interested in making a trade for Sandy Alcantara.
"The Houston Astros are now engaged in trade discussions with the Miami Marlins for ace Sandy Alcantara after talks with the San Diego Padres for starter Dylan Cease have cooled," reported Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
That was echoed by Astros insider Michael Schwab, who said, "both sides are serious and interested."
It has not been a great year for Alcantara coming back from his Tommy John surgery. He's posted a 6.36 ERA across 21 starts, owning a 6.7 K/9 rate that's the lowest of his career combined with a walk rate that's 8.7%.
Alcantara looks like a far cry from the 2022 NL Cy Young winner he was in 2022 when he posted a 2.28 ERA across 32 starts and an NL-leading 228 2/3 innings pitched. But his expected ERA this season is much more favorable at 5.01 compared to his actual figure of 6.36.
Houston needs more starting pitching, and this could be a buy-low opportunity on the star.
If the Astros can work their magic on Alcantara, he would be a huge addition for them not only this year, but going forward with another season of club control and a team option for 2027 that could serve as a replacement for impending free agent Framber Valdez.
This will be something to keep an eye on throughout the day since it appears like both parties are interested in getting something done.
