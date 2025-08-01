Astros Retool with Trade That Brings Fan Favorite Carlos Correa Back Home
The Houston Astros needed help at third base with the injury to Isaac Paredes. They found that help in an unlikely reunion with Carlos Correa.
Houston's trade with Minnesota, which brought back Correa, a former first-round pick of the franchise, was percolating in the days leading up Thursday's deadline.
But news that Paredes would miss the remainder of the season kicked those talks into overdrive.
It's possible that Paredes could miss up to six or seven months with a torn hamstring. The organization is now just hopeful to have him for opening day next season.
Paredes was the Astros' starting third base. Correa has checked in at shortstop the entirety of his career, but he reportedly has said that he is willing to step in at third with Jeremy Peña at short. MLB.com's Brian McTaggart reported that Correa was unhappy with the Twins' direction as the franchise is being sold and traded away several players on Thursday.
"I let them know there was only one team I would allow that to happen," he said to MLB.com.
The three-time All-Star started his career with the Astros, helped them win the 2017 World Series and rejoins them in what seems like a better deal for Houston.
The Astros gave up a prospect. But they gained Correa and cash. Houston will not be taking on his full contract as they announced the Twins will be picking up $33 million of the remaining $103 that he is owed.
Correa has posted a slash line that is respectable this season. At the trade deadline he was slashing .267/.319/.386 with seven home runs, 31 RBI and 26 walks.
The Astros will be sending one of their left-handed pitching prospects to the Twins, Matt Mikulski, who made his debut to the minors back in 2021.
This season he made the jump from the rookie level to High-A. After his recent promotion he has been used as a reliever in nine games and pitched just over 12 innings posting an ERA of 5.68. The lefty still has a lot to show before he will make a debut to the majors.
Fans will be excited to see the return of Correa as he suits up tomorrow in Boston against the Red Sox and the Astros go on to pursue another world title.
