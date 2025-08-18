Astros Reveal Why Cristian Javier Left Sunday's Start Early
The weekend set between the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles was not without storylines.
In the first game between the two, the Astros were almost victims of a perfect game when local native Brandon Young pitched a gem for the Orioles and put Houston on their backfoot when it came to securing a series win.
The Astros attempted to rebound in Game 2, and they eventually won in a 12-inning thriller where there were less-than-ideal plays by both sides throughout extras that turned comical at times. Still, they secured the win, which all count the same in the standings.
That also set themselves up for the chance to win the three-game set in the finale on Sunday, with Cristian Javier slated to make his second start since coming back from Tommy John surgery.
Unfortunately, that was not the result Houston got, with them getting bludgeoned by a score of 12-0 that now puts their season-long record at 69-55 as they fight to stay atop the AL West division over the surging Seattle Mariners.
A lot of the damage was done after Javier exited the game following three innings where he gave up just an earned run on three hits while striking out two and walking none. There was plenty of worry about why he was pulled, with many fans fearing the worst since he is still working his way back from a serious elbow injury. But the team cleared up why he was removed.
Astros Pulled Cristian Javier Because He Was Sick
As relayed by Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the right-hander was pulled from the game due to an illness. Considering what it could have been, that likely is the best-case scenario for both the Astros and Javier.
It's also not the first time on this homestand that a player was affected by an illness, with Jeremy Pena not starting Saturday's contest because he was sick, only to go into the game later as a pinch-hitter.
When Javier was pulled, it was a one-run game. But the floodgates opened after that, with Houston's bullpen getting shelled for 11 runs. There was always a concern that this could happen with Josh Hader on the injured list, and this performance won't do anything to lessen that.
However, there does seem to be some reinforcements for the pitching staff on the way, with both Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. slated to return at some point in the near future for the stretch run of the season.