Astros Top Pitching Prospect Has Bounced Back in Major Way After Slow Start
It has been all hands on deck for the Houston Astros when it comes to their pitching staff during the 2025 MLB season.
Injuries have led to a lot of changes having to be made.
The team is still awaiting the return of Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and J.P. France, who were all injured coming into the year.
During the regular season, the Astros lost Spencer Arrighetti to a freak accident during pre-game batting practice when a ball hit him and fractured his hand.
Hayden Wesneski, who was acquired as part of the trade package from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for right fielder Kyle Tucker, is done for the year, having to undergo Tommy John surgery. Ditto for Ronel Blanco, the team’s breakout performer in 2024.
Those injuries put a lot of pressure on Lance McCullers Jr., who returned to a Major League mound for the first time since the 2022 World Series. Ryan Gusto and Colton Gordon will also be relied upon to help fill the void.
Right now, the only constant that manager Joe Espada can rely on with his starting rotation is the dynamic one-two punch of Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown, who have both been extraordinary.
More help is going to be needed along the way.
If Houston doesn’t want to look outside of the organization for help via trade, there are some intriguing options in the minor leagues.
Astros Pitching Prospect Miguel Ullola Finding Groove
One of them is their top pitching prospect, Miguel Ullola.
Ranked No. 4 in the Astros’ organization, he got off to a brutal start in 2025, giving up 10 runs in 10 innings pitched.
It just took him a little while to get going, turning things around this month and being recognized by Jonathan Mayo, Jim Callis and Sam Dykstra of MLB.com as the team’s hottest pitching prospect in May.
“Ullola has been on a roll with a 1.00 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 18 Triple-A innings. The Astros' best pitching prospect, he signed for $75,000 out of the Dominican Republic in 2021 and has developed an explosive mid-90s fastball with carry and a sharp mid-80s slider,” they wrote.
He has only 10 starts at the Triple-A level, but looks to be figuring things out recently.
Ullola has to find a way to reel in the walks, possessing a 5.7 BB/9 ratio, to become an effective pitcher at the highest level, but he could be in line as the next call-up when more help is needed in the Big Leagues.
Everything else in his stat line looks great, providing the team with an excellent return on investment, costing only $75,000 about four years ago.