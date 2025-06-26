Astros Trade of Kyle Tucker Has Shockingly Been Something To Feel Good About
The Houston Astros shocked a lot of people when they took part in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Cubs this past offseason.
Instead of keeping right fielder Kyle Tucker and having him play out the last year of team control with them, the Astros traded him to the Cubs in exchange for third baseman Isaac Paredes, pitcher Hayden Wesneski and star prospect Cam Smith.
At the time, reactions were mixed about the deal.
Getting back that much value for a player who is set to hit free agency at the end of the campaign was great work by general manager Dana Brown.
It was better to get back something than watch Tucker potentially walk in free agency and receive nothing in return, which has happened to the Astros several times before with homegrown stars.
However, if Houston did have plans to contend in 2025, parting ways with a three-time All-Star, in addition to losing third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency, put the franchise in a tough spot.
Watching both of their former stars put together incredibly productive campaigns, playing at MVP levels with their new teams, is tough for the Astros and their fans to stomach.
But, it would be even tougher had they not bounced back again after a slow start to take over first place in the American League West.
Entering play on June 25, Houston is 46-33, 4.5 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the divisional standings.
Short-term it may have had a negative impact, but long-term, trading Tucker is a decision the franchise and fan base can feel better about every day.
“As is, the Astros have been much better than that, with Isaac Paredes and Cam Smith partially responsible for the healthy cushion atop the division. I mean, they’d be better with Tucker and Bregman right now, but they aren’t so hosed that it’s all you can think about. That’s a feel-good story from here. Kind of,” wrote Grant Brisbee of The Athletic.
Parades has done everything the team could have hoped for in replacing a player the caliber of Bregman at the hot corner.
Smith dominated in spring training, bullying his way to a spot on the Opening Day roster as the starting right fielder, taking over for Tucker despite being a third baseman entering camp.
Wesneski, unfortunately, suffered an elbow injury and had to undergo Tommy John surgery.
Still, Paredes and Smith being under team control for multiple years as long-term pieces of the lineup make the trade easier to accept.
