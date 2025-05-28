Astros Two Best Pitchers Predicted to Make All-MLB Team at Season's End
The Houston Astros have had to face some adversity early on this season when it comes to their pitching staff.
Hayden Wesneski underwent Tommy John surgery, which ended his 2025 campaign. Along with that, Spencer Arrighetti is not very close to returning from his injury and Ronel Blanco is dealing with an elbow problem.
Despite the injuries to their pitching staff, the Astros are within striking distance of first place in the American League West.
A big part of their success has been Hunter Brown's breakout season and closer Josh Hader's return to stardom. In fact, these two pitchers have been selected by the MLB.com experts to make the All-MLB team once the season ends.
Hunter Brown
It is easy to say Hunter Brown has been a surprise this season, but he ended 2024 as one of the hottest pitchers in the Majors.
To begin 2025, the right-hander has a 2.04 ERA through 10 starts. In 61.2 innings pitched, Brown has struck out 71 batters, walked 16 and opponents are batting just .185 off him. Additionally, his six wins rank second in the MLB.
He is keeping opposing teams off the barrel, while also attacking the zone. It is rare for a pitcher to allow such a low opposing batting average with a walk rate as low as his.
The 26-year-old is predicted to make the All-MLB second team. However, should Brown stay healthy, he is going to battle Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers) and Max Fried (New York Yankees) for the American League Cy Young award.
Josh Hader
Having Josh Hader return to his All-Star form has been huge for Houston.
The left-hander has made 21 appearances in 2025, thrown 23.0 innings, struck out 32 batters, walked five, opponents are hitting .160 off him and he is 13-for-13 in save opportunities.
Hader is a five-time All-Star. He missed out on the Midsummer Classic in his first season in Houston, but that does not mean he had a bad year. The 31-year-old had a 3.80 ERA, which is the second-highest ERA of his career. Hader was able to strike out 37.8% of hitters, putting him in the 99th percentile in the Majors per Statcast.
This year, he ranks in the 97th percentile in strikeout rate, 97th percentile in whiff rate, 95th percentile in chase rate and 84th percentile in walk rate.
With his numbers this season, he is well on his way to making another All-Star team. As for the All-MLB team, Hader has predicted to make the first team over Robert Suarez (San Diego Padres) and Mason Miller (Athletics).
Hader and Brown are a big reason for the Astros' success this season. If they can keep it up, the Astros will continue to battle the Seattle Mariners for the top spot in the division.