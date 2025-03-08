Blockbuster Houston Astros Trade Proposal Swaps Haul for Superstar Outfielder
The Houston Astros have done some re-tooling of their offense in the past few months, but the outfield is still a clear weakness.
While it is likely that the Astros start the year with an outfield of Jose Altuve, Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers, it would be in their best interest to at least consider a trade in-season.
Perhaps when the season begins and they are struggling to get results out of one of those guys, their hand will be forced.
One name that has been brought up a few times in recent weeks, is Chicago White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr.
He is entering the last guaranteed year of his contract with two team options following it. Given that he no longer matches the timeline for the White Sox, trading him makes the most sense.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided came up with a proposed trade for Houston that would be sure to at least pique Chicago's interest.
The Astros would be giving up a haul of third baseman Zach Dezenzo, right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito, outfielder Kevin Alvarez and outfielder Luis Baez.
This is about as good of a four-player trade offer that Houston could give up without completely ruining the positive progress that they have made in their farm system.
Dezenzo has flashed 20/20 potential in the minor leagues, but could have a crowded path to playing time in the coming years with the corners of the infield already being accounted for.
Brito would be a risk to give up given that he had a 1.51 ERA and 13.8 K/9 in his first professional season since being signed, but is still a ways away from competing at just 30 years old.
Alvarez is a 17-year-old from the 2025 international class and is the ninth-ranked propsect in their farm system.
Baez used to be a premier outfield prospect, but his ceiling has started to lower in recent years. He does have power potential, so he could be somewhat a reset for the White Sox with Robert Jr.
It is still a lot to give up, but none of these players are the Astros' best prospect at their respective positions.
Robert would be an immediate impact bat that could also return to an MVP-candidate level player at any point. He struggled last year, but was dealing with injuries.
Back in just 2023, his first All-Star campaign, he posted a .264/.315/.542 slash line with 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases. As a bonus, he is also more than solid in the field.
The 27-year-old could slot in at any of the outfield spots and be a starter there for the next few years, further helping to extend their World Series window.