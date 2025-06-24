Can Astros Find Means to Address Most Pressing MLB Trade Deadline Need?
The Houston Astros are atop the American League West entering play on June 23 and that is a surprise to some people.
Not only did they have to overcome the loss of several impactful players this past winter, but multiple projected key contributors have fallen woefully short of expectations, and they are dealing with a ridiculous number of injuries.
Getting designated hitter Yordan Alvarez back in the lineup and healthy is necessary for the team to continue performing at this level.
He, along with Jose Altuve, has struggled thus far this season. The same goes for their major free agent addition, first baseman Christian Walker, who is providing the fan base with some Jose Abreu deja vu.
The depth of the starting rotation has been tested all season with Spencer Arrighetti, Hayden Wesneski, Ronel Blanco and Lance McCullers Jr. all hitting the injured list. That quartet joined Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and J.P. France, who are recovering from long-term injuries.
Getting healthy and having their established stars return to the level of production they are accustomed to performing would equate to some major trade deadline additions for the Astros.
That could be all they can afford, given their current salary cap situation and the lack of tradeable assets within the organization.
With one of the lowest-ranked farm systems in baseball, Houston is going to have some struggles making any additions ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
But, you can be sure that general manager Dana Brown will still scour the market since the team does have a few needs.
Acquiring a left-handed hitter is near the top of their to-do list, but their most pressing need is adding some depth to the starting rotation.
“Ideally, this would be a controllable starter who could not only take the ball in a postseason game but would also offer insurance if Valdez departs in free agency in the offseason,” wrote Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report.
The Astros have one of the best one-two punches in baseball with Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown. Both are in the mix for spots on the AL All-Star Team, but their days as a duo could be numbered.
Valdez is set to hit free agency this winter and could command a nine-figure contract.
Houston is no stranger to seeing homegrown talent leave in free agency, and the talented starting pitcher could join a list that includes George Springer, Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman.
Adding a starter ahead of the MLB trade deadline, who is more than a rental, would be huge for Houston.
Given the severity of the injuries Wesneski and Blanco suffered, both needing Tommy John surgery, the team is going to be in a similar spot in 2026 as they are in 2025, with their depth being tested.
Acquiring a pitcher they know will be in the rotation alongside Brown, at the very least, would put everyone at ease. But that is easier said than done, given their current situation.
