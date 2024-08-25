Concerning Stats Show Houston Astros Front Office What They Need in Offseason
A lot has gone right for the Houston Astros over the past two months. 5-5 in their last 10 games, however, they'll need to start playing better as they look to solidify the American League West.
The Astros are 69-60 overall and 4.5 games ahead of the second-place Seattle Mariners, a sizeable lead given how the season began.
Still, the division is far from locked up, and as Houston showed in the early stages of the year, they can struggle in a big way. Losers of four of their last five, they need to make sure this doesn't turn into what it was a few months ago.
The Astros have been killed with injuries, especially on the mound. Their lineup has also dealt with injuries, but much of that slack has been picked up.
Then there's first base, a position that Houston has been the worst at during the year in Major League Baseball. Their lack of production out of the position has been jarring, but Chandler Rome of The Athletic really broke it down on Saturday, and it's much worse than the eye test makes it seem.
"The baseball trickled 4 feet toward the Houston Astros’ biggest albatross, a position still staggering this club as September draws near.
"No team in the sport is receiving a lower OPS from its first basemen, none has extracted fewer wins above replacement, and only one has fewer defensive runs saved."
The Astros have had this issue before the trade deadline, and it's fair to say it's been over a year since they had a productive first baseman. Jose Abreu was supposed to be a big part of Houston's lineup but was one of the worst hitters in baseball before he was DFA'd.
Since his departure, things haven't been much better, if not worse. While releasing Abreu made sense, the Astros now don't have stability at the position.
It could be why they don't win in the postseason, as one error and a few bad at-bats could be the deciding factor in a series against the league's elite teams.
However, the front office now has a clear need with the offseason approaching. They haven't always been the most aggressive in free agency, but they'll have to at least find a bat who can be league-average.
While multiples will be on the market, it remains to be seen if Houston will change their ways.