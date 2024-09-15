Could Boston Red Sox Manager Ruin Houston Astros Offseason?
The Houston Astros have some decisions to make on key players this offseason, and one may be out of their control if they don't act fast.
Alex Bregman's time in an Astros uniform could be coming to an end if the two don't reach an agreement soon (and it doesn't look like there has been much movement on that front).
While there are a lot of teams that will be vying for the slugger, there's one that stands out thanks to an interesting connection.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic looked over what the Boston Red Sox need this offseason, and one of the key names he focused on was Bregman as a right-handed bat who would complement a lefty-dominated lineup.
While it doesn't immediately make sense as a fit, given that Rafael Devers has been in the hot corner since 2017 for the Red Sox and is signed through 2033, it's not a crazy idea.
Devers has gotten better over the years, but still isn't a defensive stalwart.
Moving him to first base and trading Triston Casas could be an intriguing option.
These moves were suggested by Rosenthal, who doesn't normally report stuff completely out of thin air.
If Devers doesn't want to budge, the idea of moving Bregman to first has already been floated in Houston because of his injury history.
Boston also has one key member of their team who could be a massive sway for Bregman; their manager, a Houston World Series alumnus, Alex Cora.
While Cora wasn't in Houston for a long time, it was a crucial period for both the franchise as a whole and Bregman.
The third baseman's MLB debut came during Cora's first year as an assistant coach with the Astros. Both of their second years was the 2017 World Series run. The two have a past together and a solid relationship that has been reiterated in a few interviews over the years.
While it hasn't been a huge sample size, the 31-year-old has absolutely raked in Fenway Park throughout his career.
Over 21 games there, he has posted a .375/.490/.750 slashing line with seven home runs and 15 RBI.
Bregman could be on the search for a new environment after such a long time in Houston and this is one that still has a sense of familiarity.
He started out the season as someone that looked to losing a step, but a stellar finish to the year has rejuvenated his market.