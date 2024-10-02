Could Houston Astros Postseason Streak Come to an End?
The Houston Astros won the American League West for the seventh time in the last eight seasons in 2024. It's the lowest win total they've had during this run, outside of 2020.
They currently hold one of the most impressive playoff streaks ever, making the ALCS for seven straight years, and despite getting into the playoffs again, CBS Sports has predicted that the streak will come to an end.
The Astros have been the powerhouse of baseball for nearly a decade, but they weren't that type of club this season. However, there also was no 100-win team, so the playoffs are as wide open as ever.
That being said, there are some things to be worried about with Houston.
They did not get a bye this year, and although it's not the be all end all, that means they have to play an extra round in order to reach the Championship Series. That's not a death sentence by any means, but this Astros team has more concerns than they have had in the past.
For starters, slugger Yordan Alvarez isn't at 100% healthy.
He recently sprained his knee, and although Joe Espada has said he's in a good position, he did miss a week before the playoffs and is some concern regarding his effectiveness during the short Wild Card round.
Alvarez is the team's most important hitter. He's had many playoff highlights in his short career and it would be a huge blow if he wasn't himself. He led Houston in home runs (35), batting average (.308) and was second with his .959 OPS, though he played more than two times the games than Kyle Tucker did.
Another concern is the pitching staff.
The bullpen has had its ups and downs this season, but is overall trustworthy with Josh Hader and Ryan Pressly leading the backend.
It's the starting pitching that could become dicey.
Framber Valdez is a lockdown No. 1 starter, but struggled last year in the playoffs. Justin Verlander is not on the Wild Card roster. Ronel Blanco has broken out in a huge way, but was shifted into the bullpen.
Yusei Kikuchi and Hunter Brown are the likely options in Game 2 and beyond, but if they are able to get out of this round, they'll need a No. 4 starter to emerge unless they go with a three-man rotation and heavy bullpen.
At this point, baseball fans have become so accustomed to the Astros being in the Championship Series that it seems impossible for them to not be there.
However, they are currently facing a 1-0 series deficit after dropping Game 1 against the Detroit Tigers when their comeback bid came up just short.
Time will tell if they are able to keep this streak alive by getting out of the Wild Card round, but it's currently not looking good with this team being one of the more vulnerable groups they've had in some time.